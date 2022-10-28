CMR volleyball sweeps Great Falls High to end regular season

The C.M. Russell High volleyball team completed the season sweep of Great Falls High Thursday night, taking a straight-set Eastern AA victory 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 at Swarthout Fieldhouse.

The Rustlers finished the regular season 10-4 in the conference and 20-4 overall, while the Bison fell to 1-13 in the East and 5-19 overall as the divisional tournament comes to Great Falls starting next Thursday.

“We had not been playing that well the last week-and-a-half, two weeks, just not very clean, not making a lot of great choices,” CMR head coach Patrick Hiller said. “Our focus tonight was just that cliché, ‘Don’t worry about who is on the other side of the floor, take care of your own.’ I just wanted it to be clean, and it was pretty clean I think.”

Senior outside hitter Ella Cochran led the contest with 11 kills for the Rustlers, who outhit Great Falls High 36-13 overall. Cochran added a game-high five service aces on top of nine digs.

Addisyn Rask paced the Bison with three of their 13 kills, while Gracie Boutilier put up 12 assists.

For Great Falls High head coach Taylor Parker, the loss was tough, but she said she was very pleased with the vast improvement in her team since it first played defending state champion CMR back in late September.

“It’s hard, but I’m very proud of my girls,” Parker said. “They fought hard tonight. Compared to the first time we played (CMR) to tonight was a different team. I’m hoping a lot of people are going to be surprised by us when we walk in (to the divisional tourney). We are so much more competitive this year, we fight hard, they actually have to be prepared to play us. So, I think we’re going to head in to (divisionals) pretty headstrong.”

After taking the first set, the Rustlers put together a dominant second frame as they went out to a 15-6 score, highlighted by a pair of tips from setter Norah Allen.

CMR scored seven of the final eight points in the set, with Cochran tallying an ace and Sophie Madsen spiking a pair of kills.

The Rustlers were again dominant to close out the match in the third stanza, earning nine of the final 10 points as Abby Carpenter contributed three kills in that stretch. Allen put up a match-best 28 assists for CMR as well as three aces, and Avarey Stuff chipped in 12 digs.

Ashlyn Jones and Boutilier combined for 19 of 38 team digs for the Bison.

Hiller said the road to the state tournament will be highly competitive as the Rustlers look to contend for another state championship.

“The Eastern conference is stacked top to bottom. So, playing a clean game the last match in the conference is important. … We needed a clean game, we needed a game where all our hitters could get some swings,” Hiller said. “This was the first game in a couple weeks where everyone had a swing tonight, so that felt good. And we moved our defense, we transitioned quite a bit out of it. It looked a lot better tonight. It’s just nice when the things that you’ve worked on for the last five or six days, you actually see transition into the match for us.”

CMR def. Great Falls High 25-14, 25-9, 25-12

CMR – Aces 9 (Ella Cochran 5, Norah Allen 3); Kills 36 (Cochran 11); Assists 34 (Allen 28); Blocks 5 (Sophie Madsen 2); Digs 42 (Avarey Stuff 12, Cochran 9).

GFH – Aces 2 (Gracie Boutilier, Addisyn Rask); Kills 13 (Rask 3); Assists 13 (Boutilier 12, Ashlyn Jones); Blocks 0; Digs 38 (Jones 10, Boutilier 9).

Grady Higgins covers prep sports for the Tribune. He can be reached at ghiggins@greatfallstribune.com . Follow him on Twitter @GFTribGHiggins.

