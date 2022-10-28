Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
18,000 rainbow trout to be stocked in lakes and ponds across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this November. All you need is a a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30,...
Post Register
Fish and Game ask hunters for help in tracking the state of deer and elk in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Every year biologist uses a variety of methods to count the number of herds and know the health of the herds here in Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game are asking hunters to help by filling a mandatory hunter report. Because there can be years between...
Post Register
Middle Fork Salmon tributaries provide fish oasis
The Middle Fork Salmon River provides Fish and Game biologists the “rare opportunity” to study trout in a large landscape with interconnected tributaries, located mostly within wilderness, Idaho Fish and Game Fisheries Biologist Megan Heller said. Tributary streams are important for spawning and raising juvenile fish, but also...
Post Register
Man convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle...
Post Register
Storm track poised to return to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I’m happy to report that the weather is looking great for the little goblins on Halloween! We’ll see increasing clouds with just enough of a breeze to blow a few leaves around and temperatures will be in the 60’s by the time the kids go to Trick or Treat! Perfect timing. Highs in the 60’s is about 5 degrees above normal. We’ll call it the warm before the storm which arrives on Tuesday.
Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho
The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
Comments / 0