Deer hunting opener Saturday, Nov. 5
The 2022 firearm season for deer hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 5. As hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead. “A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools...
redlakenationnews.com
Dale Roderrick Bohn
March 24, 1968 ~ October 27, 2022 (age 54) Dale Roderrick Bohn, "Me me guey se" meaning "Little People", of the Bullhead Clan and of Cass Lake, MN journeyed to the spirit world on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji, MN. He was born March 24, 1968, in Big Fork, MN, the son of Mary Lou (Hardy) and Peter Bohn.
lptv.org
The Smokestack in Brainerd Holds Barbecuing Classes
For the month of October, The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store in Brainerd has done something special by bringing in a local barbecue pro to teach classes on how to barbecue like a boss. David Ellis of Machete Boys BBQ was brought in to demonstrate his work and to show different...
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
fox9.com
Suspect arrested for murder after man goes missing near Brainerd
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is facing murder charges in central Minnesota after a missing person report led police to a body. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the investigation started on Wednesday with a missing person report in Center Township, Minnesota – a small city just miles north of Brainerd.
Missing 23-year-old found dead, Minnesota man arrested
The body of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing this past week is believed to have been discovered, with authorities under the impression that he was murdered. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that the body of Bryce Brogle, 23, has been found. He was reported missing Oct. 28, two days after the reporting party said he left a home in Center Township and had gone to a storage unit that was being rented by another man in Crow Wing County.
valleynewslive.com
Two women hurt following rollover along Hwy. 10
STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two young women are hurt following a rollover crash and authorities say alcohol was involved. The crash report says 22-year-old Paige Kittelson of Staples was going west on Hwy. 10 near Staples when the SUV left the road and rolled on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 2 a.m.
trfradio.com
3 Injured, Alcohol Involved in Single Vehicle Crash
Three people were injured in an alcohol related single vehicle accident overnight in Beltrami County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larissa Anne Oakgrove, 30, of Blackduck was injured when the northbound 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving rolled into the ditch on Highway 89. Authorities say she lost control at Ness Road in Northwest Bemidji.
hometownnews.biz
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office October 24, 2022
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 10-24-2022 at approximately 10:04 am, their office received a report of a business burglary at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill, located approximately four miles west of Randall, MN in Parker Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, sometime overnight on 10-23-2022,...
