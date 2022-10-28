Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
The Oakland Press
Cross country regional roundup: Clarkston and Milford boys, Oxford and Walled Lake Northern girls win regional titles
Clarkston won the boys title in Saturday’s Division 1 regional at Waterford’s Hess Hathaway Park, while Oxford claimed the trophy on the girls side. Oakland County champion Lucy Cook (18:49.49) and Rochester teammate Chloe Nixon (18:56.14) went 1-2 in the girls race to qualify as individuals, but the Oxford Wildcats had three of the next seven finishers and five in the top 20 to post a team score of 55.
The Oakland Press
Bishop Foley rolls past Clawson in playoff opener to advance to D6 district final
MADISON HEIGHTS — Madison Heights Bishop Foley certainly has the talent to put a point-per-minute offense on the field against almost any opponent. But for the better part of the first half Friday night against Clawson, the Ventures — and Trojans for that matter — were putting forth a penalty-per-minute show for those in attendance. And it wasn’t all that pretty.
The Oakland Press
Lutheran Northwest girls getting healthy, win D4 regional cross country title; Shrine boys qualify for state finals
ROYAL OAK — Continuity has been the one thing lacking for the Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest girls cross country team this season. Nagging injuries have certainly plagued the team. But on Friday, everyone saw a glimpse of what could be, as the Crusaders inched closer to full strength, topping...
The Oakland Press
Rochester Adams churns out 49 points in first-round playoff win over Lake Orion
ROCHESTER HILLS — Big plays were in abundant supply Friday, as No. 4-ranked Rochester Adams posted its best offensive output of the season, but needed nearly all of those points in order to outlast Lake Orion for a 49-35 win. The district playoff-opening game featured a transcendent performance from...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 6 first-round playoff game between Bishop Foley and Clawson
No. 8-ranked Madison Heights Bishop Foley beat Clawson, 49-7, in a Division 6 district semifinal game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Bishop Foley High School.
The Oakland Press
Setting the postseason: Previewing the volleyball district draws for Oakland County’s teams
If you weren’t aware, Oakland County is a volleyball powerhouse. This area is responsible for the last seven Division 1/Class A state champions. It also is home to the defending Division 2 state champion. As we embark on the 2022 postseason, which begins on Monday, it’s likely Oakland County...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 playoff opener between No. 4 Adams and Lake Orion
No. 4-ranked Rochester Adams defeated Lake Orion 49-35 in a Division 1 district playoff game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Catholic Central at Dearborn High football playoff football photo gallery
Catholic Central headed to Dearborn High for a first-round playoff game in Division 1 on Friday, Oct. 28. The visiting Shamrocks knocked off the Pioneers by a score of 26-21.
The Oakland Press
Rochester earns first-ever playoff win, beating Stoney Creek with TD as time expires
ROCHESTER HILLS — You never forget your first, and there is no question that Rochester will never forget its first football playoff victory. The Falcons overcame a 14-point first half deficit against Stoney Creek Friday night and rallied in the second half, scoring the game-winning touchdown as time expired to beat the Cougars 21-20 and give Rochester its first playoff victory in program history.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Friday’s Division 4 cross country regional at Royal Oak’s Memorial Park
The Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest girls and Lutheran Westland boys cross country teams captured the Division 4 regional championship Friday at Memorial Park in Royal Oak.
The Oakland Press
Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers
A Davison woman who died after being hit by a car on M-59 early Saturday is the fifth pedestrian death handled by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies so far this year. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was on foot on the freeway after fleeing an altercation inside a pickup truck when she was hit by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning. She died shortly after arriving at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office announced a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 30 and beyond
• Thankful Hearts, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, has kicked off its annual collection drive for donations of coats and toys for area youth in need. Donations of new or gently used coats or jackets, toys, hat and gloves can be donated at Work365 Fitness in Sylvan Lake, (call 248-563-3191 for hours), or monetary donations can be mailed to: Thankful Hearts, 257 Rapid St., Pontiac 48341. For information, call the organization’s founder Ruth Montague at 248-563-3191, Monday to Friday.
The Oakland Press
Three people hospitalized after Auburn Hills fire
Three people, a firefighter and two residents, suffered medical emergencies at the scene of an early morning fire in Auburn Hills. Auburn Hills firefighters were called to Oakland Estates mobile home park on the 300 block of North Squirrel Road at 1:16 a.m. Monday on the report of a structure fire. They found the home’s deck and shed aflame.
The Oakland Press
Teen reported missing from Southfield home
The Southfield Police Department is seeking information on a missing teen, who reportedly left his home Saturday, Oct. 28, and has not returned. Curtis Blaydes, 17, is described as black with a medium complexion, 5-foot-10, and around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, a white hoodie, wihte pands, and white Nike shoes.
The Oakland Press
Karmanos completes expansion of Farmington Hills facility
The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute has completed its $48 million, 50,000-square-foot expansion at its Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Center in Farmington Hills. The completion of this fourth and final phase marks the end of the expansion project, which increased the facility’s service offerings, making it a full-service outpatient oncology center.
The Oakland Press
Reward offered for M-59 hit-run driver in Rochester Hills
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver of an Audi Q7 vehicle that hit and killed a Davison woman early Saturday. Oakland County Sheriff’s officials announced the award, sharing the only known details about the car – that the Audi, which may be a 2017-2019 model, has front-end damage, including to the lower part of the front grille.
The Oakland Press
Holiday lights contest to fund scholarships for Royal Oak students
The Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce is having an Outdoor Festival of Lights decoration contest for businesses and homes to raise money for its scholarship fund for Royal Oak High School seniors. “We try to give at least $1,000 each to five or six students each year,” said Shelly Kemp,...
The Oakland Press
Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day
Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County’s indigent defense changes affirmed
County efforts to even the field for people accused of crimes includes $14.4 million in grants and $1.9 million appropriated by county commissions to support an indigent defense program. On Thursday, the Boston-based 6th Amendment Center released a report praising the county’s reforms so far. The 6th Amendment Center exists...
Comments / 0