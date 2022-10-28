ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Metuchen school officials: Proposed referendum will address student growth, move district forward

By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
centraljersey.com
centraljersey.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

Four candidates will vie for three, three-year available seats on the Sayreville BOE in November

SAYREVILLE – Four candidates are seeking three available, three-year terms on the Sayreville School District Board of Education during the general election in November. The terms currently held by board members Lucy Bloom, John Walsh and Dan Balka will expire at the end of the year. Balka is not seeking re-election, having filed to run in the Borough Council election.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
centraljersey.com

Hightstown resident supports Bluth for mayor

I write in support of Susan Bluth for mayor of Hightstown. Susan offers the residents of Hightstown the opportunity for much-needed new leadership packaged together with many years of experience on council. Susan knows how things work, and knows the substantial traffic, trucks, and taxes challenges that need to be...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
Independent

Outreach committee raises funds to support Middletown Helps Its Own

MIDDLETOWN — The Mid-Dem Community Outreach Committee recently held three yard sale fundraisers to assist Middletown Helps Its Own, a nonprofit organization that provides food and sustenance to struggling families in the township. Though Hurricane Ian interrupted one of the weekend fundraisers, the committee rallied, rescheduled and raised $3,000,...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy