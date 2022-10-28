Metuchen school officials: Proposed referendum will address student growth, move district forward

Read full article on original website
‘High-dosage tutoring’ being considered for New Jersey schools
As it's written right now, a proposed law being considered in Trenton would provide funding to schools and districts that have plans in place to deliver extra lessons to underperforming students multiple times per week. The "high-dosage tutoring" legislation is also meant to address an ongoing teacher shortage, according to...
Jackson planners hear proposal for four private schools on Leesville Road tract
JACKSON — Testimony is expected to resume at the Dec. 12 meeting of the Jackson Planning Board on an applicant’s proposal to construct four private schools at 443 Leesville Road. Bellevue Estates, LLC, of Lakewood, is seeking municipal approval to construct three private elementary schools, one private high...
Talerico, Regan seek mayor’s office in Eatontown municipal election
EATONTOWN — One Democrat and one Republican are seeking the four-year term of the mayor’s office in Eatontown. Democratic incumbent Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. and Republican challenger Mark Regan Sr. will face off for the mayor’s four-year term. Voting is underway with vote-by-mail ballots and with early...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
Five candidates will vie for three open seats in Bordentown Board of Education election
BORDENTOWN – Five candidates are running for the three, three-year term open seats on the Bordentown Regional School District in the November general election. Each open seat on the Board of Education (BOE) is part of the Bordentown Township section of the board. No Bordentown City or Fieldsboro seats are up for election this year.
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
Tinton Falls council appropriates funds for library improvements
TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council have adopted an ordinance that appropriates $495,000 for improvements at the Tinton Falls Public Library, 664 Tinton Ave. Council members took the action during a meeting on Oct. 11. According to the ordinance, the appropriation includes $217,500 in grant funds...
This NJ business can solve our plastic bag problem (Opinion)
Got a call on the show this morning from Nancy who owns with her husband Ramy, ANS Plastics in New Brunswick. It was among my favorite calls. I was happy Nancy stayed on hold through the long commercial and news break to speak with me. The company has been hurt...
Four candidates will vie for three, three-year available seats on the Sayreville BOE in November
SAYREVILLE – Four candidates are seeking three available, three-year terms on the Sayreville School District Board of Education during the general election in November. The terms currently held by board members Lucy Bloom, John Walsh and Dan Balka will expire at the end of the year. Balka is not seeking re-election, having filed to run in the Borough Council election.
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
Car wash flood: Cherry Hill Planning Board considers two. Voorhees decision on Route 73 wash put off.
The hottest area of new development in the 70and73 area? Places to get your car washed and vacuumed. Several new car washes have opened this year, adding to the ones already doing business along major roads, and now new entrants in the local market have plans for their own. In...
More trucks, Bayonne development and aging bridges necessitate $4.7B Turnpike Extension widening project, engineers told NJTA
Increased truck traffic, development in Bayonne, and bridges and elevated roadways at the end of their lifespans are among the main reasons engineers cited in their report calling for the controversial $4.7 billion expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County Extension. The report, obtained by The Jersey Journal...
Hightstown resident supports Bluth for mayor
I write in support of Susan Bluth for mayor of Hightstown. Susan offers the residents of Hightstown the opportunity for much-needed new leadership packaged together with many years of experience on council. Susan knows how things work, and knows the substantial traffic, trucks, and taxes challenges that need to be...
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
Outreach committee raises funds to support Middletown Helps Its Own
MIDDLETOWN — The Mid-Dem Community Outreach Committee recently held three yard sale fundraisers to assist Middletown Helps Its Own, a nonprofit organization that provides food and sustenance to struggling families in the township. Though Hurricane Ian interrupted one of the weekend fundraisers, the committee rallied, rescheduled and raised $3,000,...
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
