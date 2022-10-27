Read full article on original website
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
dailytrib.com
2023 Locals Love Us awards voting begins
Voting for the 2023 Locals Love Us awards is underway! From now through Nov. 30, you can vote online on your tablet, phone, or computer for your favorite business, service, eatery, organization, event, and people across the Highland Lakes. And, unlike the midterm elections, each day in November is election day — so cast your vote every 24 hours.
WATCH: Possible bobcat spotted in Texas subdivision
Security footage captured a possible bobcat roaming in the backyard of a Round Rock subdivision this weekend.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
hellogeorgetown.com
Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX – 2022
The Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX guide is brought to you by the Georgetown, Texas Rotary Club and the Georgetown, TX Field of Honor. Learn more by visiting https://www.georgetownrotary.org or https://georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org. Veterans Day is here! Here at Hello Georgetown, we offer our deep and sincere gratitude for all of those...
dailytrib.com
Train to be a Master Naturalist; 2023 classes start in February
Registration is open for Master Naturalist certification training in the spring. The Highland Lakes chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist Program will hold sessions from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. once a week for 12 weeks starting on Feb. 9, 2023. The training is limited to 22 students, who will learn in...
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
Indicted APD officer Justin Berry returns to court Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — An indicted Austin Police Department (APD) officer, who is accused of using excessive force during social justice protests in 2020, was back in court Monday morning. Justin Berry is one of 19 APD officers who were indicted by a Travis County grand jury in February 2022....
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KBTX.com
Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin,TX)
According to the Austin Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Wednesday. The crash happened near 51st street at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, an unknown person was hit by a vehicle.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
Security guard assaulted at Trinity Center in downtown Austin
A security guard working at the Trinity Center on Friday was injured after being assaulted by a woman who attempted to stab him, according to court documents.
Austin area man’s bathrooms ruined after neighborhood construction
A Wells Branch man said an AT&T contractor caused damage to a sewer line outside his home, causing a sewage overflow in his house.
Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause
LEANDER, Texas — The Stine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years. Mandi Stine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
