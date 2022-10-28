ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Flyers' Sean Couturier Undergoes Second Back Surgery

VOORHEES, N.J. — Sean Couturier underwent his second back surgery in eight and a half months on Thursday. The procedure, stated as a back revision, was done at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas. The first-line center, who has not played since December 2021, is expected to be out approximately...
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Hurricanes: Late Lead Relinquished in OT Loss to Carolina

Flyers relinquish late lead, drop to 'Canes in OT to wrap up solid October originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. John Tortorella warned that the Hurricanes would be an angry and dangerous team. He was right. Carolina looked like it late. The Flyers relinquished a one-goal lead with 2:05 minutes...
