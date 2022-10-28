Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg
A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Oct. 31 the Town of Madison will cease to exist after an agreement made twenty years ago between the town of Madison, Madison and Fitchburg. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Poll workers...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a semi and a car were involved in a crash. At least...
DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died at the scene. RELATED: Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in...
nbc15.com
City workers test machines ahead of Election Day
Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’. Community members in Beaver Dam awoke from the dead Saturday to compete in a derby-style casket race. City of Sun Prairie hosts drive-thru event in honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’. Updated: 9 hours...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade
WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
nbc15.com
PHOTOS: MPD officers dress as superheroes to greet pediatric hospital patients
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers brought smiles to patients at American Family Children’s Hospital in a super way Monday. Officers dressed up as superheroes- including Black Panther, Superwoman and Spiderman- while visiting the hospital and dropped off donations. UW Health said the officers are members of...
nbc15.com
City of Sun Prairie hosts drive-thru event in honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’
CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day,’ communities across Wisconsin are hosting events to fight against the opioid epidemic. The City of Sun Prairie held their bi-annual drive-thru event, which provides a safe and convenient way for the community to dispose of unwanted and unused medications. The drop-off is one of 140 take-back events that were planned across the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
nbc15.com
MPD investigating weapons violation in Madison’s East Side
We’re only ten days away from the general election and election officials are preparing for the big day. Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Community members in Beaver Dam awoke from the dead Saturday to...
nbc15.com
Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
nbc15.com
Missing Verona man found
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Verona Police Department, John Ramseier has been found safe. The Verona Police Department had narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought...
Teen turns vacant elementary school into haunted house for charity
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Shawn Richardt is just 15 years old, and he turned his now-vacant elementary school into the TNT Terror Haunted House, with all the proceeds going to charity. For Richardt, the journey began in his family’s garage. “We decided to start a haunted house just for a Halloween party,” Richardt said. “I think I just grew up...
WI Criminal Learns Pizza Box Not Best Spot To Hide Stolen Items
Wisconsin man arrested after police busted him with stolen Apple products stashed in an old pizza box. Back in the day, if you were to list ways to break the law in order of ease to the most difficult. I would guess that shoplifting would be considered in the easy-crime category. You pretty much stashed the loot in your coat pocket and walked out. I remember having friends doing it and never getting caught. I was always too scared to try it.
nbc15.com
Delton Fire Department investigating residential fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delton officials fought a fire Saturday night that is still under investigation, Lake Delton Police Department said in a release. According to officials, Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton Ambulance Service and the Lake Delton PD were all dispatched just after 9 p.m. to reports of a residential fire on Parkway Drive. When fire crews responded, they found the building “fully engulfed in flames.”
Madison police take safety precautions, offer recommendations for Halloween weekend downtown
MADISON, Wis. — Prior to the city-sanctioned “Freakfest,” there were often a significant number of arrests, damage and disorderly conduct on Halloween weekend in downtown Madison. The city last held Freakfest in 2019, then canceled it during the pandemic and again this year. RELATED: MPD urges drivers to be aware of trick-or-treaters this weekend Yet even without a ticketed and...
Comments / 0