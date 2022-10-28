Wisconsin man arrested after police busted him with stolen Apple products stashed in an old pizza box. Back in the day, if you were to list ways to break the law in order of ease to the most difficult. I would guess that shoplifting would be considered in the easy-crime category. You pretty much stashed the loot in your coat pocket and walked out. I remember having friends doing it and never getting caught. I was always too scared to try it.

MADISON, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO