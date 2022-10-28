ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg

A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Oct. 31 the Town of Madison will cease to exist after an agreement made twenty years ago between the town of Madison, Madison and Fitchburg. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Poll workers...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608

MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died at the scene. RELATED: Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

City workers test machines ahead of Election Day

Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’. Community members in Beaver Dam awoke from the dead Saturday to compete in a derby-style casket race. City of Sun Prairie hosts drive-thru event in honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’. Updated: 9 hours...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade

WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
WAUKESHA, WI
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI

One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

PHOTOS: MPD officers dress as superheroes to greet pediatric hospital patients

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers brought smiles to patients at American Family Children’s Hospital in a super way Monday. Officers dressed up as superheroes- including Black Panther, Superwoman and Spiderman- while visiting the hospital and dropped off donations. UW Health said the officers are members of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Sun Prairie hosts drive-thru event in honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’

CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day,’ communities across Wisconsin are hosting events to fight against the opioid epidemic. The City of Sun Prairie held their bi-annual drive-thru event, which provides a safe and convenient way for the community to dispose of unwanted and unused medications. The drop-off is one of 140 take-back events that were planned across the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating weapons violation in Madison’s East Side

We’re only ten days away from the general election and election officials are preparing for the big day. Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Community members in Beaver Dam awoke from the dead Saturday to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Missing Verona man found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Verona Police Department, John Ramseier has been found safe. The Verona Police Department had narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought...
VERONA, WI
Q985

WI Criminal Learns Pizza Box Not Best Spot To Hide Stolen Items

Wisconsin man arrested after police busted him with stolen Apple products stashed in an old pizza box. Back in the day, if you were to list ways to break the law in order of ease to the most difficult. I would guess that shoplifting would be considered in the easy-crime category. You pretty much stashed the loot in your coat pocket and walked out. I remember having friends doing it and never getting caught. I was always too scared to try it.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Delton Fire Department investigating residential fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delton officials fought a fire Saturday night that is still under investigation, Lake Delton Police Department said in a release. According to officials, Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton Ambulance Service and the Lake Delton PD were all dispatched just after 9 p.m. to reports of a residential fire on Parkway Drive. When fire crews responded, they found the building “fully engulfed in flames.”
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police take safety precautions, offer recommendations for Halloween weekend downtown

MADISON, Wis. —  Prior to the city-sanctioned “Freakfest,” there were often a significant number of arrests, damage and disorderly conduct on Halloween weekend in downtown Madison. The city last held Freakfest in 2019, then canceled it during the pandemic and again this year.  RELATED: MPD urges drivers to be aware of trick-or-treaters this weekend Yet even without a ticketed and...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy