Read full article on original website
Related
Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
KYTV
Police investigate businesses vandalized in Morrisville, Mo.
Study finds teacher shortages due to public perception of career; former Springfield teacher agrees. Judge sentences 2 for the deaths of Willard, Mo. couple in November 2020. Republican Mark Alford and Democrat Jack Truman share views on abortion policy. Do you have lipstick on your collar? Maybe laundry isn’t your...
KYTV
Judge sentences 2 for the deaths of Willard, Mo. couple in November 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man and woman who pleaded guilty to the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple in November of 2020. Teresa Cox and Duncan Bogle pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. The judge sentenced them both to two life sentences for their deaths.
KYTV
Suspect in custody after standoff in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a standoff in north Springfield on Sunday. The Springfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 p.m. for a domestic assault situation in the 2000 block of North Robberson Avenue. The assault victim left the house to call 911. Investigators say...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
koamnewsnow.com
15-year-old struck by vehicle on Highway 60 passes away
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Police believe the 15-year-old boy and a friend were crossing Highway...
KTLO
Missouri man pleads guilty to Baxter County charges and gets prison time
A Missouri man facing drug and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop by Gassville police in early April appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-six-year-old William Patterson Moore, who lists an address in Taneyville, pled guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County. According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
KYTV
Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
KYTV
Teen dies days after being hit by a car in Aurora, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from Aurora has died after suffering critical injuries after a car struck him on October 27. The crash happened near U.S. 60 and State Highway 39 in Aurora. Investigators say 15-year-old Troy Clifton Devine, Jr. was crossing the intersection with a friend in low light when he was hit. Police say the driver could not see him in the dark.
KYTV
Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield pleaded guilty to a double murder in the fall of 2020. Duncan Bogle admitted to his role in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot to death in front of their home in Willard. Police in...
KYTV
Police in Morrisville, Mo. looking for someone who vandalized post office, another building
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Morrisville Police Department asks for help to find someone who spray painted profanity and drawings on the post office, two stop signs, the local Family Dollar, and 15 to 20 mailboxes. The city of Morrisville’s Facebook page says that pink spray paint was used all...
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County 911 staff explain the issues with prank calling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anytime you call 911, it should be for an emergency. But it is always good to remind kids to call only for emergencies. Rick Crismas, the operation manager for Springfield Greene County 911, said not to prank call 911. “If you call 911 more than three...
KYTV
Make Halloween safe not scary: Pedestrian safety tips
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Halloween! Kids will be out and about trick or treating Monday night, so if you are driving, here are a few safety tips to keep in mind. 1. Drive slowly in residential areas and stay alert. Many kids will be crossing the streets and could be dressed in dark-colored costumes, making them difficult to see.
15-year-old in critical condition, hit by car on Hwy 60
A 15-year-old Aurora, Missouri boy is in critical condition after a car hits him on Highway 60.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon man charged with attempted escape
A detainee at the Laclede County Jail is accused of attempting to escape custody. 27-year-old Austin Pendergrass is accused of running out of his pod without permission from jail staff and attempting to open access doors to the courtroom, and then running into a bathroom. Jail staff reportedly attempted to get Pendergrass out of the restroom, at which time he was allegedly threatening them, and saying he was getting out of there. Eventually, a Deputy used a taser to contain Pendergrass. In addition to other pending charges, Pendergrass is charged with attempted escape from custody and two counts of assault and is being held without bond.
Multiple crashes cripple I-44 traffic east of Fidelity
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before noon reports of a tractor trailer and vehicle crash near I-44 19.6 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Additionally Sarcoxie Fire responded to crashes. Google Maps initial crash screenshot. M&M Wrecker are working to remove the large crash. Then following...
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
Comments / 0