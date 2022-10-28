AMES, Iowa — Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and the Oklahoma defense posted three interceptions and the Sooners defeated Iowa State 27-13 on Saturday. A pick by linebacker Danny Stutsman came with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter and set up a 2-yard scoring run by Gray to seal the game for Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12).

