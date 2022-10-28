Read full article on original website
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg
A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Oct. 31 the Town of Madison will cease to exist after an agreement made twenty years ago between the town of Madison, Madison and Fitchburg.
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
Gubernatorial candidates tour statewide ahead of the election
The dissolution of the Town of Madison merges the remaining 1.5 square miles of land with neighboring City of Madison, and City of Fitchburg. Oct. 31 the Town of Madison will cease to exist after an agreement made twenty years ago between the town of Madison, Madison and Fitchburg.
PHOTOS: MPD officers dress as superheroes to greet pediatric hospital patients
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers brought smiles to patients at American Family Children’s Hospital in a super way Monday. Officers dressed up as superheroes- including Black Panther, Superwoman and Spiderman- while visiting the hospital and dropped off donations. UW Health said the officers are members of...
City workers test machines ahead of Election Day
Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first 'Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races'. Community members in Beaver Dam awoke from the dead Saturday to compete in a derby-style casket race. City of Sun Prairie hosts drive-thru event in honor of 'Prescription Drug Take-Back Day'.
DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office detective who shot and killed a suspect in Oregon. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation stated that the fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23 as Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Seltzner was searching for a weapons violation suspect, who was believed to be in the 5200 block of County Road CC in Oregon.
Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade
WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
Sentencing in Darrell Brooks trial to begin Tuesday, November 15
At least 35 parade attack survivors, and family members of victims, want to speak at Brooks’ sentencing. Nearly 10 more would like to submit written impact statements.
City of Sun Prairie hosts drive-thru event in honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’
We're only ten days away from the general election and election officials are preparing for the big day. Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first 'Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races'.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
Madison police find service dog stolen downtown safe
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were searching after they said a service dog was stolen downtown. Just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said the dog was found safe. Police said Bentley, a male 12-year-old yellow lab, was taken from the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Bentley was wearing a collar with...
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
Missing Verona man found
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Verona Police Department, John Ramseier has been found safe. The Verona Police Department had narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought...
MPD investigating weapons violation in Madison’s East Side
We're only ten days away from the general election and election officials are preparing for the big day.
Delton Fire Department investigating residential fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delton officials fought a fire Saturday night that is still under investigation, Lake Delton Police Department said in a release. According to officials, Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton Ambulance Service and the Lake Delton PD were all dispatched just after 9 p.m. to reports of a residential fire on Parkway Drive. When fire crews responded, they found the building “fully engulfed in flames.”
Madison police arrest or cite 20 people downtown during Halloween celebrations
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison may have canceled Freakfest this year, but that didn’t stop people from gathering downtown Saturday to celebrate Halloween weekend. Madison police said thousands of costumed people filled out the streets, and issues were kept to a minimum. Police said they arrested or cited 20 people Saturday evening and into early Sunday in the...
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Verona PD narrows search area for missing man
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department has narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s have tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought in to search Fireman’s Park, and John has not been located. Different K9s tracked a scent on the Military Ridge State Trail and followed that trail out of the City of Verona to the northwest.
Suspect accused of stabbing, running over teen posts bond
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teenage suspect accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car in Beaver Dam has posted a cash bond, court records indicate Monday. Dylan Lenz, 17, is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the incident that happened earlier this...
