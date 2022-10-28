Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Gubernatorial candidates tour statewide ahead of the election
The dissolution of the Town of Madison merges the remaining 1.5 square miles of land with neighboring City of Madison, and City of Fitchburg. Oct. 31 the Town of Madison will cease to exist after an agreement made twenty years ago between the town of Madison, Madison and Fitchburg. Updated:...
wpr.org
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
nbc15.com
City workers test machines ahead of Election Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re only ten days away from the general election and election officials are preparing for the big day. City of Madison workers tested the DS200 tabulators Saturday, which are used to count ballots. City Of Madison Deputy Clerk Jim Verbick was one of the many...
nbc15.com
Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg
A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Oct. 31 the Town of Madison will cease to exist after an agreement made twenty years ago between the town of Madison, Madison and Fitchburg. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Poll workers...
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a semi and a car were involved in a crash. At least...
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
nbc15.com
DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office detective who shot and killed a suspect in Oregon. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation stated that the fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23 as Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Seltzner was searching for a weapons violation suspect, who was believed to be in the 5200 block of County Road CC in Oregon.
DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died at the scene. RELATED: Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in...
nbc15.com
City of Sun Prairie hosts drive-thru event in honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’
CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day,’ communities across Wisconsin are hosting events to fight against the opioid epidemic. The City of Sun Prairie held their bi-annual drive-thru event, which provides a safe and convenient way for the community to dispose of unwanted and unused medications. The drop-off is one of 140 take-back events that were planned across the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
nbc15.com
Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
x1071.com
Structure Fire Is A Controlled Burn in Highland
Iowa County authorities responded to the report of a structure fire on Main Street in Highland Saturday around 7:30pm. Highland Fire, Highland EMS and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. Upon further investigation, it was found that the fire was a controlled burn, and proper notification had not been made. A release did not mention if any citations were issued.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
nbc15.com
MPD investigating weapons violation in Madison’s East Side
We’re only ten days away from the general election and election officials are preparing for the big day. Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Community members in Beaver Dam awoke from the dead Saturday to...
nbc15.com
MPD arrests 20 individuals amidst Halloween celebrations this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite Freakfest being cancelled, the Madison Police Department ramped up their downtown presence this Halloween weekend and arrested 20 people Saturday evening and Sunday morning. MPD partnered with the Madison Fire Department to provide an increased public safety presence in the downtown area this weekend. There...
nbc15.com
Delton Fire Department investigating residential fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delton officials fought a fire Saturday night that is still under investigation, Lake Delton Police Department said in a release. According to officials, Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton Ambulance Service and the Lake Delton PD were all dispatched just after 9 p.m. to reports of a residential fire on Parkway Drive. When fire crews responded, they found the building “fully engulfed in flames.”
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
juliensjournal.com
New Hires at Medical Associates
Medical Associates announced the arrival of Patty Nieto-Caceres, LMHC, to their Psychiatry and Psychology Department. Patty received her Master of Science degree in Clinical Psychology from Loras College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Clarke University. She will provide diagnostic assessment and therapeutic intervention for patients 12 years of age and up. Patty previously worked at Hillcrest Mental Health Clinic in Dubuque, IA, as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor.
Fitchburg police warn of scam calls targeting senior citizens
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police issued a notice Friday to remind the public that local authorities — like police, judges, and lawyers — will never contact residents asking for money. The warning came following a series of calls with the scammers claiming to be some sort of authority figure who claimed the call recipient’s family member has been arrested. The...
Comments / 0