Listen it all starts at the top ! If the public doesn’t think BSO is in total chaos something is wrong ? How can violations keep happening be filmed by local news and citizens are eye witnesses. Drinking alcohol , teen parties , staff fishing trips. Yet nothing happens. Wonder why ?
Nothing will be done! They think they all are above the law! And we as tax payers his fun comes out of our pockets!I hope someone stays on this story! Expose them all!what does the (Sheriff)to this about his deputy!!!
They have a tough job on thee water. Very tough and stressful dealing with drunk idiots all day. Not to mention having to dive for dead bodies in canals. Officers get to use their cruisers so why not make using the boat a perk? Seriously, this should be a non issue.
Comments / 26