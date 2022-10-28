Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Stardew Valley Creator Gives Release Date Update for Next Mobile Patch
Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has today given eager fans a new update on when the farming sim's long-awaited next patch will come to mobile devices. In the past, Barone has broadly stated that update 1.5 for the mobile version of Stardew Valley would launch at some point before 2022 comes to a close. And while some fans have worried that this window might end up shifting given that the end of the year is rapidly approaching, Barone has now confirmed that this won't be the case.
ComicBook
Transformers Holiday Optimus Prime and New EarthSpark Figures Unveiled at London Comic Con 2022
New Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures weren't the only reveals that Hasbro had on their London Comic Con 2022 schedule this past weekend. They also revealed the second wave of figures in their Transformers: EarthSpark lineup, which is based on the upcoming animated series that's set to begin streaming on Paramount+ on November 11th.
ComicBook
Halloween Horror Nights Announces First 2023 Maze
The East Coast of the U.S. is gearing up for Trick-or-Treating right now, but Universal Orlando just announced something spookier than plastic bats and ghosts hanging from your neighbor's tree: Chucky will take over the first haunted maze of 2023's Halloween Horror Nights lineup. The deadly doll, who stars in a hit series on USA Network and Syfy, has experienced a huge resurgence in popularity over the last couple of years as a result. In what seems like a good sign for the future of the series, Chucky will be well represented next spooky season.
ComicBook
One Piece Meets Hunter x Hunter With New Crossover Tribute
Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has had a lot to celebrate recently as the highly anticipated manga series has made its return to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and One Piece's creator has gotten in on the celebration with some special new art bringing the series together with a special crossover. Togashi has been at the forefront of a major honorary wave as both fans and other major creators have been honoring the mangaka's long running career, and this has gone the extra mile overseas with a special new exhibition opening showing off all of his works thus far.
ComicBook
Black Clover Cliffhanger Unleashes Ichika's Dark New Form
Black Clover has begun Asta's final training arc before the series kicks off the final war for the fate of humanity, and things just got taken to an extreme new level as his trainer Ichika has unleashed a dark new form with the final moments of the newest chapter! As Lucius Zogratis is readying his divine brainwashed forces for the final war to come, Asta needs to train with a new type of power in order to be strong enough to stop the villain when he makes his next move. To do so, he's getting help from Captain Sukehiro Yami's younger sister and her surprising amount of power.
ComicBook
Toho to Celebrate Godzilla Day 2022 With Special Screenings and More
It's going to be a big celebration for Godzilla this year as Toho will be celebrating the legendary kaiju's Godzilla Day holiday this year with plans for special screenings, merchandise, collectibles and more. It's been a very good recent few years for the legendary Titan as not only has Godzilla gotten a full makeover with Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy (that will even continue with some surprising new projects), but the kaiju has come to life in new ways in Japan through films like Shin Godzilla and anime releases like Godzilla Singular Point. So there is no better time to celebrate!
ComicBook
New Mass Effect Tease Shared by Commander Shepard Actor
A new Mass Effect tease from the actress behind the female version of Commander Shepard, Jennifer Hale, has fans of the BioWare series boarding the hype train en masse ahead of N7 day, also known as November 7. The seventh day of November is a special day for the Mass Effect series that is always capped by a special celebration from BioWare and sometimes a special announcement as well. With the new Mass Effect game years away, and thus seemingly unlikely to be involved with this year's N7 day, many fans of the RPG series have no clue what to expect from the celebration. And because of this, there hasn't been a ton of hype heading into the occasion, but the aforementioned Hale has changed that with a very simple, yet cryptic tweet.
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King Promo Leads to Controversy
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a big promotion with Burger King, but it is creating some controversy. Call of Duty is a marketing powerhouse. Given the cost to make the games and the player base it wants to reach in order to stay one of the industry's top dogs, Activision has to get the game out there in any way possible. Many times this results in promotions with other brands such as Totinos, Doritos, and most notably, Mountain Dew. This year, players can earn double XP and even COD Points for purchasing specially marked Mountain Dew packages. Little Caesars is even getting on the action, allowing players to get in-game rewards and the chance to win a PS5.
ComicBook
Domino's Launches Pokemon Pizzas For a Limited Time
Fall has brought in the holidays, and of course, Pokemon is going wild with its celebrations. With a new game on the horizon, the franchise is going all out to hype fans, and Halloween is one of Pokemon's favorite events to mark. That is why The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Domino's on some special pizzas, but you can only get them for a limited time.
ComicBook
Paris Hilton Celebrates Halloween With Sailor Moon Cosplay
The Halloween spooky season means many fans are getting to dress up as some of their favorite anime characters, and Paris Hilton has debuted her own Moon Prism Power with some special Sailor Moon cosplay for the holiday! Naoko Takeuchi's long running manga series is one of the most popular franchises of all time, and it's hard to deny just how influential to not only other creators in manga in an anime, but creators around the world as well. The main Sailor Scout herself, Usagi Tsukino, has since become a major icon among other heroes because of that widespread popularity.
ComicBook
Alicia Keys Channels Dragon Ball With Beerus Halloween Costume
Halloween is upon us at last, and of course, the holiday is kickstarting celebrations across the globe. From Japan to Brazil and America, the spooky day gives people the chance to embody others, and there are plenty of heroes to dress as these days. And thanks to a new video, we know Alicia Keys felt it was time to bring Dragon Ball into her holiday wardrobe.
