ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Trick-or-Treaters show up to Tyson Events Center

By John Murphy, Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eU2eM_0ipa7VO100

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the rain coming down on Thursday, it was a good day to go trick or treating indoors.

The family-friendly spooktacular event brought many kids and parents out to get some candy. More than 50 vendors, including KCAU 9, were out there handing out plenty of candy.

Nebraska homeowner creates animatronics for Halloween displays

A lot of children wore their halloween costumes, staying dry from the rain, but there were some kids who didn’t want to wear the costumes, but see the different outfits.

“The most fun i think my kid likes checking out all the costumes. He didn’t want to dress up so much, but he likes looking at everyone else’s,” said attendee Shayla Rowe.

The community trick or treating event went on until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet B.B. & Vision

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — These are B.B. and Vision, they’re both 9–12-month-old, tri-color Pitbull mixes. These brothers were found together on the 2700 block of Jackson Street. Vision is a bit shy, while B.B. is more outgoing. They both get along great with other animals and people. They would prefer to find a forever […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

TWO HOURS FOR TRICK OR TREATING HALLOWEEN NIGHT

TRICK-OR-TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M MONDAY NIGHT. THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT REMINDS PARENTS TO HAVE SAFE COSTUMES MADE OF FIRE-RETARDANT MATERIAL WITH EYE HOLES LARGE ENOUGH FOR GOOD PERIPHERAL VISION. A RESPONSIBLE ADULT SHOULD ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUNG...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City store mixes and matches vintage clothing and designer clothing

Brittini Wentworth probably has the weirdest resume you ever seen. She is a licensed dog groomer who emcees Sioux City Musketeer games who also coaches in the youth hockey league. More recently, the ever-enterprising Wentworth open The Posh Poodle, which is not a doggie beauty parlor. "No, the Posh Poodle...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandproud.com

Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy