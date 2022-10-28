HAVRE, Mont. - Lindsay Peterson poured in 16 points and Samantha Oase had her third straight double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Dickinson State (3-0, 0-0 NSAA) over Montana State-Northern (1-1, 0-0 Frontier), 69-64. The Blue Hawks first basket didn't come until over three minutes into the game as they fell into a quick 5-0 hole. Oase made it 5-2 with a lay-up and scored the next five DSU points to make it 9-7 MSUN with 5:18 left in the quarter. Kayden Steele scored the next four Blue Hawk points tying the score at 11-11 before a Peterson free throw gave DSU their first lead, 12-11, at the end of the quarter.

DICKINSON, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO