Blue Hawks erase early deficit to move to 3-0
HAVRE, Mont. - Lindsay Peterson poured in 16 points and Samantha Oase had her third straight double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Dickinson State (3-0, 0-0 NSAA) over Montana State-Northern (1-1, 0-0 Frontier), 69-64. The Blue Hawks first basket didn't come until over three minutes into the game as they fell into a quick 5-0 hole. Oase made it 5-2 with a lay-up and scored the next five DSU points to make it 9-7 MSUN with 5:18 left in the quarter. Kayden Steele scored the next four Blue Hawk points tying the score at 11-11 before a Peterson free throw gave DSU their first lead, 12-11, at the end of the quarter.
Men's basketball ready for challenge against nationally ranked opponents
THIS WEEK IN DICKINSON STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL... Thursday, Nov. 3 – Harold Newman Arena – Jamestown, North Dakota – 7 pm MT. Dickinson State (1-1, 0-0 NSAA) at #9 Jamestown (0-0, 0-0 GPAC) &. Sunday, Nov. 6 – Scott Gymnasium – Dickinson, North Dakota – 2 pm...
Sickler nets second NSAA Offensive Player of the Week Award
DICKINSON, N.D. - For the second time this season, Noah Sickler has been named North Star Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Sickler caught seven passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Dickinson State's 21-13 victory over Valley City State. This is the tenth weekly award for the Blue Hawk football team as they look to capture their eighth consecutive conference title Saturday against Mayville State.
