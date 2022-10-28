ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP eying faster starts, ball security with Middle Tennessee coming to town

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ox3Nt_0ipa79IW00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is looking to get above .500 For the first time all season on Saturday with a win over Middle Tennessee and climb to within one win of clinching a bowl berth with three games left to play.

The Blue Raiders have had an interesting 2022 campaign thus far; they’re 3-4 overall and 0-3 in Conference USA play, with all three losses coming to Western Kentucky, UAB and UTSA.

However, before their three-game conference losing streak, Middle Tennessee also beat the Miami Hurricanes on the road earlier this season. They did it with an offense that has relied on big plays and a defense that is among the nation’s top 20 teams in forcing turnovers.

Against a UTEP offense that is in the bottom five of FBS football in coughing the ball up, Miners head coach Dana Dimel knows that UTEP will have to value its possessions on Saturday.

“Their big-play capability is a dangerous weapon for them. They played a flawless game against Miami and they have that kind of talent level where they can play at a high level and they showed it. So we know what they’re capable of doing,” Dimel said.

In addition to taking care of the football, UTEP’s offense is focused on getting off to a better start than it has all season on Saturday.

The Miners have scored just 16 total points in the first quarter of its eight games this season, being outscored by 46 points in the opening frame. UTEP has emphasized improving its first quarter production the last few weeks, but so far hasn’t been able to. They’ll look to do just that vs. Middle Tennessee.

“We didn’t get touchdowns (vs. Florida Atlantic) those first drives when we had to settle for field goals and we have to score touchdowns to get those fast starts. We just have to execute better,” said Dimel.

UTEP is still a 1.5-point favorite over Middle Tennessee with the game set to kickoff at 7 p.m. MT at the Sun Bowl on Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP falls 24-13 to Middle Tennessee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP suffered a 24-13 loss to Middle Tennessee at the Sun Bowl on Saturday night. “We made more mistakes than them,” said Dimel. “They held our production down. We could’ve done things a lot better. Tough loss for us.” UTEP did not get off to a great start. The slow […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP’s Ruth Jerubet wins the title at the C-USA XC Championships

DENTON, Texas – UTEP’s Ruth Jerubet was crowned champion, Victor Kibiego captured silver, and the men’s squad produced four All-Conference USA performers with a second-place finish at the 2022 Conference USA Cross Country Championships TWU’s Pioneer Soccer Park on Saturday morning in Denton hosted by North Texas. “I am proud of both cross country squad’s performances today,” UTEP Head Coach Paul Ereng said. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Coronado, Eastwood volleyball teams advance in Class 6A playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Coronado and Eastwood volleyball teams advanced to the Area round of the UIL Class 6A playoffs on Monday night. Coronado made quick work of its Bi-District Playoff opponent, Midland High, taking down Midland in three sets at home. The T-Birds will get the winner of Byron Nelson and Trinity […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Eastwood football team’s locker room burglarized during game at Franklin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cash, clothing, equipment and electronics were stolen out of Eastwood High School’s locker room during the Troopers’ football game at Franklin High School last Friday night, KTSM has learned. Multiple sources told KTSM that Eastwood returned to the Franklin track and field locker room – which doubles as the visiting […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

El Paso to become veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas announce home game times for 2023 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas have announced the times for the 75 home games they will play in the 2023 season, which will mark their 10th season as a Minor League franchise. Their home slate begins at Southwest University Park at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 31 when the Chihuahuas host […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 10, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week ten after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 38 F Organ Mountain 3 F Eastlake 14 F Alamogordo 7 F Socorro 0 F Monahans […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Canutillo ISD holds cook off for best menudo in district

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine which CISD cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD Menudo Cook Off was scheduled on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Canutillo High School cafeteria. The event featured menudo made by each of […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Serious crash near UTEP sends one person to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities have confirmed that a car accident early Monday morning near UTEP sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso Police told KTSM the accident happened near the 1700 block of Hawthorne Street at 2:17 a.m. Special Traffic Investigators (STI) were called to the scene to conduct […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Views from the anchor desk: 2022 Halloween candy power rankings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a tradition unlike any other. It’s time to release the much-anticipated 2022 Halloween candy power rankings. A lot of unscientific research and consideration on my part goes into these rankings each and every year. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups remain in the top spot, uncontested. Not even the Bulls, Patriots […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy