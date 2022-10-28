Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Spokane County sheriff undeterred by lawsuit, still disbanding homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Three residents of a Spokane, Washington, homeless camp and two service providers have asked a federal court to stop local leaders from disbanding the site near Interstate 90 in November. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told The Center Square on Monday that he is proceeding...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
Spokane County Courthouse to be illuminated green in support of local veterans
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Courthouse will soon be illuminated green to show support for local veterans. “Operation Green Light” is a national initiative by the National Association of Counties to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges they face. By shining a green light, it lets them know they are seen, appreciated and supported. The...
Spokane Mayor hosting telephone town hall
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward will be hosting a town hall meeting to discuss community priorities, public safety and more. “Public safety is always a topic of conversation when I visit neighborhoods and businesses,” Woodward said. “We continue to talk with the community to hear their thoughts and ideas even as we are executing a plan that expands...
'We just need more good people out there': North Idaho CASA advocates raise funds to help children in foster care
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
Jewels Helping Hands, I-90 homeless campers react to emergency operations center
SPOKANE, Wash. — City and county leaders say rising crime and dropping temperatures have made clearing the I-90 homeless encampment an urgent priority. They believe it can be done by November 15 this year. "We are going to solve this issue not in a year, not in eight months,...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane City Council bucks redistricting commission, selects neighborhood map for council districts
The Spokane City Council decided this week to reject the recommendation of an appointed panel and adopt a council district map that some have complained favors a sitting council member. The three-person redistricting committee was assigned to adjust boundaries to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census, while following rules...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Priest Lake Watershed group announced
PRIEST RIVER — Trout Unlimited is spearheading the formation of a watershed group for the Priest Lake Watershed to address future water management challenges. “A collaborative watershed group would mainly be community members, people from all the sides of an issue and of the area basin, coming together,” she said. “It’s the group itself … that are forming what the mission of the group is and forming protocols for how the group operates.”Erin Plue, a project manager with advocacy group Trout Unlimited, presented to the Lakes Commission on Wednesday.
KHQ Right Now
KHQ Coffee's On Us - October 2022
This month we brought coffee to the volunteers of If You Could Just Save One. They provide activities and resources that assist Spokane Youth and their parents to create a supportive environment where youth are encouraged to explore their own path to success.
Housing availability up in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
Rain delays crews from laying new asphalt on N. Monroe
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wet weather has delayed construction on N. Monroe St. Kirstin Davis, Communications Manager for the City of Spokane’s Public Works department, said the recent intermittent rain has delayed the process for laying asphalt. The “sticky” material underneath the asphalt does not take when it is wet. Davis said the current plan is to work on the west...
FOX 28 Spokane
Safety reminders for trick-or-treaters this Halloween
SPOKANE, Wash. – Tonight a lot of kids are expected to go door to door trick or treating and right now there are some reminders for families to make sure everyone stays safe. Oct. 31, 2022 the sun is expected to set at about 5:30 p.m. and one of...
Spokane's Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
As chairman of the East Central Neighborhood Council, Randy McGlenn II is the Spokane neighborhood’s most prominent advocate. After living there for nearly two decades, McGlenn believes the community has been thriving and still has a lot of potential for future growth. While many think of the neighborhood alongside...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene School District looking to approve two levies in March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve not one, but two levies in March, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. During a special meeting Friday morning, members of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees unanimously voted...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vera Water and Power reports ‘significant’ power outage impacting customers in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Vera Water and Power reported a “significant” power outage impacting a large portion of the utility’s customers Friday morning. The service said the outage is the result of a substation issue, and crews are on site assessing the situation. FOX28 Spokane©
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
Shoshone News Press
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Not a fighter, but a survivor
COEUR d’ALENE — Breast cancer has changed Elizabeth, a retired teacher in her mid-60s. “It is what it is, but it becomes what you make of it,” she said. In September 2020, Elizabeth saw her doctor for her yearly physical exam. She was only supposed to get her cholesterol checked. But she’d noticed pain in her breast since her last mammogram, so she brought it up.
KHQ Right Now
From costumes to candy: Halloween events to celebrate the spooky season!
Halloween is upon us once again, bringing a whole host of events throughout the weekend to enjoy. From spine-chilling spooks to kid-friendly trick-or-trunks, there's plenty of festive fun to be had!. Family events. Trick-or-Treat Practice Party! - Saturday. Hosted by the ISAAC Foundation, open to family, friends, and those affected...
