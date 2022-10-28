Pitt State Hits the Road to UCO and Looking to go 1-0 This Weekend

THE PITT STATE GORILLAS ARE READY TO KEEP THEIR IMPRESSIVE SEASON GOING THIS WEEKEND AS THEY GO ON THE ROAD TO FACE CENTRAL OKLAHOMA SATURDAY…

THE GORILLAS COME INTO THIS ONE 8-0 WHILE THE BRONCHOS ARE 5-3 ON THE YEAR…

The Pitt State Gorillas are ready to keep their impressive season going this weekend as they go on the road to face Central Oklahoma Saturday. The Gorillas come into this one 8-0 while the Bronchos are 5-3 on the year.

The Gorillas are still getting a lot of attention nationally in Division Two as they rank number five in the AFCA poll. Pitt State also made it into the regional rankings in the super region three in the first revealing of the rankings this season.

However, the Gorillas understand there’s still work to do with a tough two game road trip coming up against UCO and Washburn next week. They’ll then end the season with Fort Hays at home.

Pitt State has proved they have plenty of talent of both sides of the ball. While there’s always room for improvement. The team still feels confident in going 1-0 every week.

Dubem Okonkwo said, “The thing that we’ve been doing is playing complimentary football, the defense has a bend don’t break mentality, so despite where we get the ball at on the field, we’re just gonna look forward to stopping our opponent from putting points on the board.”

Jack Roberts said, “It’s great, there’s not a big let off when we bring new guys in. It’s really nice to be able to stretch the field out, run as fast as we can and rotate the next guy in and do the same exact thing.”

Head coach Brian Wright said, “To the young men that they are, we have a great group of guys there and they’re committed and they work really hard and they’ve bought into this program and they’re willing to do whatever is required of them to help us win.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.