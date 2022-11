Buy Now The city of Frederick mayor and Board of Aldermen are scheduled to discuss potential improvements to this fountain at the intersection of North Market and Seventh streets and the surrounding area on Wednesday. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The Downtown Frederick Partnership and the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society will hold a community meeting Nov. 9 to discuss plans for public art in a park in downtown Frederick.

The area around the park and fountain at the corner of North Market and Seventh streets will be refurbished with landscaping, brickwork and green space, along with some furniture, benches and a small stage.