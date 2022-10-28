ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Kentucky Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $1 million

By Ann Powell, Jessica Jacoby
 3 days ago

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT)– A nearly one million dollar donation will help tornado victims get a new house in Dawson Springs.  Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a check for $951,620.77 to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The donation presentation took place at the Habitat Construction site that was once the home of mechanic Ernie Aiken. Aiken was killed in the tornado.

Sandra Aiken is the mechanic’s daughter. When thinking about the property’s future, she knew her dad wanted it to help the community.

Gov. Beshear helps dedicate homes to tornado survivors

“And I think that they have just ran with it. They are doing good work and that just makes me so proud. My dad would have been very proud of this. He had his shop just right back there and work on everybody’s car in Dawson Springs,” she says.

Aiken was on the Habitat for Humanity board with Heath Duncan. Duncan is the Executive Director for the Pennyrile Region of Habitat for Humanity. Today’s check presentation brought tears to their eyes.

“Its almost a million dollars, and we need a lot more than that. That is a big chunk of money. It will go a long way towards getting folks back in hosing,” he says.

The non-profit already has material set aside and partnered with Crossroads Missions to build homes. The organization works with churches around the country to gather “Framing Packages.”

“We will help get those houses to completion,” says Rob Minton, the Executive Director of Crossroads Missions.

Dawson Springs man turns tornado debris into art

Habitat for Humanity hopes to have 12 houses done by Christmas time. According to a press release, the funds will be used to build 30 homes in total. Up to $25,000 will be used per home. The rest of the finds will go to other local Habitat for Humanity offices to help with tornado recovery.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

