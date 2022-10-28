ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso CBP officers seize nearly 500 pounds of bologna, nearly 300 pounds of cheese

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized 484 pounds of bologna and 285 pounds of cheese during the early morning hours of Oct. 27.

The 484-pound bologna seizure occurred just after 1:30 a.m. when a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a pickup truck applied for entry. The CBP officer at the primary inspection booth detected nervousness during the routine interview and directed the driver to the secondary inspection area. CBP officers continued the exam and located 44 rolls of Mexican bologna hidden in the vehicle’s toolbox and under a blanket on the floor of the truck. The bologna was seized, and the driver was assessed a $1,000 civil penalty. The product was seized under 9 CFR part 94.

The 285-pound cheese seizure was made just before 4:30 a.m. when a 43-year-old female U.S. citizen driving a SUV applied for entry. CBP officers selected the vehicle for a secondary exam during which they located several boxes hidden beneath a blanket. When CBP officers opened the boxes, they located multiple blocks and bags of cheese. The cheese was seized, and the driver was assessed a $1,000 civil penalty for failure to declare merchandise under 19 USC 1497.

