Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
AAA: National average gas price stabilizes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago, AAA said. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.73. That's up 14 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.82, up 14 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
Great Northern tenants informed leases will be terminated, mall to close permanently
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall is officially closing its doors. On October 27th, a letter was sent out to tenants by the mall manager saying, in part, that "Great Northern Mall will permanently close its doors on November 20, 2022." The letter continued, "Accordingly, Great Northern...
cnycentral.com
Future for tenants at Great Northern Mall left uncertain
Tenants at Great Northern Mall received a note from management on Friday, telling them that they had less than four weeks to clear out before the mall shut down for good. The future property owner stepped in to talk to the current owner on Monday, giving tenants more time, but not much new information about their future.
cnycentral.com
St. Luke Family of Caring and Oswego County Workforce New York to host hiring event
Oswego County, NY — The St. Luke Family of Caring is partnering with Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) for a hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the OCWNY agency located at 200 N. Second Street in Fulton.
cnycentral.com
Trick or treat time Monday evening looks mild with some sprinkles or a brief light shower
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather this week was nearly perfect for late October with plenty of blue sky, sunshine, high clouds and above average temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday. The weather will be changing somewhat as we head into Monday for Halloween, but it still doesn't look all that bad...
cnycentral.com
Haunted CNY: Mysterious "Spirits" Haunt Elbridge Pub
At the Wayside Irish Pub in Elbridge, reports of ghostly activity go all the way back to the 1800s. Owner Margo Spain says there have been a number of paranormal investigations at the pub the last 15 years and they have all come to the same conclusion. "All of them...
cnycentral.com
All lanes reopened after truck hit Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge
SYRACUSE N.Y. — UPDATED 4:45 PM -- All lanes have reopened after law enforcement officials responded to the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. A truck hit the train overpass on Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. CNY Central crews on the scene say the truck tipped over and at this...
cnycentral.com
Ithaca man charged in homicide
Syracuse, NY — A man from Ithaca was arraigned on murder charges in Tompkins County on Friday, October 28. 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan was before a judge accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca. Jordan was arraigned in Ithaca City Court on the charge of murder in...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
cnycentral.com
Meet Boss: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — This is Boss! He is a 2-year-old pit bull mix looking for a loving home. Boss has been with Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville for about a year. Shelter staff says he's house-trained and knows basic commands. Boss loves to play fetch and will bring the ball right back and set it at your feet.
cnycentral.com
Halloween weekend forecast and trick-or-treating on Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - This weekend looks lovely! Plenty of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures during the day, but chilly weather at night. Plus, we have to dodge some showers on Halloween. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the hourly FUTURECAST) Here's the weather system setup. High pressure continues to dominate...
cnycentral.com
Who has the cash to represent Syracuse, Utica areas in Congress?
Heading into the stretch run of campaign season two newcomers are working to convince voters they are the right choice for New York's 22nd Congressional District. Democrat Francis Conole has a substantial fundraising edge of Republican Brandon Williams. The latest filings with the Federal Elections Commission show Conole with $2,063,882 in contributions and Brandon Williams with $501,036. Yet, the donations directly to their campaigns only tell part of the story.
cnycentral.com
NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County
VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Football Defensive Back Garrett Williams out for season with torn ACL
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Coming off two losing weekends in a row, the hits keep coming for the Syracuse Football team and its fans. Standout Defensive Back Garrett Williams tore his ACL and is out of the season. The announcement made Monday during Coach Dino Babers' weekly meeting with the press.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police investigate a shooting which left one injured
Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting which left one person injured early this morning, Sunday, October 30th. According to the police, they were called to Crouse Hospital in Syracuse just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old male who was driven in a...
cnycentral.com
House fire that left 69-year-old woman dead caused by smoking, fueled by oxygen tank
ONONDAGA, N.Y. — A house fire that left a 69-year-old woman dead on October 22 has been ruled an accident, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the fire was caused by 69-year-old Anne Prashaw smoking and was fueled by a nearby oxygen tank, which caused thermal burns.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Football falls six spots in latest AP and Coaches poll
The Orange fell to No. 22 in both the latest AP Top 25 college football ranking poll and Coaches Poll. That's down six sports from last week, when the Orange were ranked No. 16. The drop in the ranks comes after Syracuse lost to Notre Dame Saturday by a final...
cnycentral.com
More than Just Books: Art displays at the Soule Branch Library
Syracuse, NY — Every other week we find out what a different Onondaga County Library does that sets them apart. The Soule Branch Library has intricate art displays that rotate regularly to attract library goers. The Soule Branch Library is known for their immersive library experience and intricate displays....
cnycentral.com
Updates: Follow along as the Syracuse/Notre Dame game unfolds at the Dome
JMA WIRELESS DOME — Syracuse football's magical season lost a bit of air Saturday afternoon. The 16-ranked Orange (6-2, 3-1 acc) got bullied in their home stadium falling to Notre Dame (5-3) by a final score of 41-24. SU drops its second straight game after starting the season 6-0.
cnycentral.com
No. 16 Syracuse bullied by Notre Dame in 41-24 loss
SYRACUSE — Syracuse football's magical season lost a bit of air Saturday afternoon. The 16-ranked Orange (6-2, 3-1 acc) got bullied in their home stadium falling to Notre Dame (5-3) by a final score of 41-24. SU drops its second straight game after starting the season 6-0. Whether it...
Comments / 0