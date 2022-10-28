Read full article on original website
Bad News For NHL Teams: Charlie McAvoy Nearing Bruins Return
The Bruins have the NHL’s best record and are still getting healthy in a big way. Brad Marchand wasted no time making an impact in his surprise return to the Boston lineup last week. Now, it appears top defenseman Charlie McAvoy might be close to making his long-awaited return.
Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury
Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday. “Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most...
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice
Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Jayson Tatum’s Mother Is in Charge of the Finances and Won’t Let Him Spend His Boston Celtics Money
Jayson Tatum made a deal with his mother that he won't spend the money he's making with the Boston Celtics. The post Jayson Tatum’s Mother Is in Charge of the Finances and Won’t Let Him Spend His Boston Celtics Money appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Justin Verlander’s 7-word reaction after Astros blow 5-0 lead in loss to Phillies
The Houston Astros were riding high for half of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. That is until the Philadelphia Phillies found life against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The Astros led 5-0 at one point during the game. The Phillies then cut the lead to 5-1 and then to 5-3 before they eventually tied the game at 5 apiece.
What Jets coach said about penalty that bailed out Mac Jones, Patriots
New York Jets coach Robert Salah was visibly upset with officials following a pivotal penalty before halftime. It’s not surprising, at it wound up bailing out the New England Patriots changing the course of the game. The huge swing came when a pick-six from Jets DB Michael Carter was...
NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Blues Game Picks
Two teams expected to compete for playoff positions will collide tonight, with the Los Angeles Kings visiting the St. Louis Blues. Los Angeles Kings (+100) vs. St. Louis Blues (-120) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110) Neither the Blues nor the Kings have had much consistency, but that could change...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
The Sabres get a fresh start against Detroit.
The Sabres were missing three of their six defensemen on Saturday due to injuries. That put Casey Fitzgerald, Lawrence Pilut and Kale Clague into the lineup for Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju and Ilya Lyubushkin.
76ers Get Slapped On Hands, Lose Late Draft Picks For Tampering
Just about nothing has gone right for the Philadelphia 76ers in the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Sitting at 3-4, Philadelphia hasn’t exactly looked like the deep and talented team it was supposed to be headed into the season. James Harden looks like an All-NBA player again, but Joel Embiid’s play has slipped significantly from that of a season ago. Their bench, which was revamped this offseason, ranks in the middle of the pack in nearly every category. And Doc Rivers’ seat is growing warmer by the game. The icing on the cake? They just got punished for the way they built this team.
Joe Mazzulla questionable late decisions loom large in Celtics loss to Cavs | Brian Robb
BOSTON — The microscope is tough in Boston for any coach but after an impressive start to the year, Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics suffered their second straight ugly loss on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. Boston led by as many as 15 points in the...
Charlie McAvoy is ahead of schedule
BOSTON -- The Bruins are getting closer to full strength. That should be a terrifying proposition for the rest of the NHL, considering Boston is off to its hottest start in team history.Charlie McAvoy took the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for Monday's practice in a normal practice jersey for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery in the summer. He was not in the red no-contact sweater that he had been wearing up to this point.No one is going to go out and lay a lick on him just yet, but McAvoy said it felt great to be back...
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight
The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes were greeted by a sea of mullets, the NHL’s smallest arena filled with fans revved up for a new season. The Coyotes got the party off to a great start with two energy-boosting goals. The Winnipeg Jets pulled the plug in overtime.
Penguins Healthy Scratched Jake Guentzel Friday vs. Canucks
Jake Guentzel has been cleared for contact by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Guentzel suffered an upper-body injury versus the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 20. Guentzel has already missed four straight games, and although he was cleared to play last night, the Penguins elected to play it safe and sit their left winger in the first half of back to back games against the Vancouver Canucks.
Bruins Still Hungry, ‘Never Satisfied’ Despite Historic Start
The Bruins are off to an 8-1-0 start, their best start through their first nine games in franchise history. But they’re not getting complacent. Boston won its fifth straight game Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets by way of a 4-0 shutout. Not only was it a nice road win for the B’s, but it also was on the second night of a back-to-back without Brad Marchand and David Krejci.
Dodgers Offseason: The MLB World Reacts to the Nolan Arenado News
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will remain a St Louis Cardinal after opting into his contract on Saturday
Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼
East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
NESN
