ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Bad News For NHL Teams: Charlie McAvoy Nearing Bruins Return

The Bruins have the NHL’s best record and are still getting healthy in a big way. Brad Marchand wasted no time making an impact in his surprise return to the Boston lineup last week. Now, it appears top defenseman Charlie McAvoy might be close to making his long-awaited return.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury

Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday. “Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice

Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Blues Game Picks

Two teams expected to compete for playoff positions will collide tonight, with the Los Angeles Kings visiting the St. Louis Blues. Los Angeles Kings (+100) vs. St. Louis Blues (-120) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110) Neither the Blues nor the Kings have had much consistency, but that could change...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
BOSTON, MA
WGR550

The Sabres get a fresh start against Detroit.

The Sabres were missing three of their six defensemen on Saturday due to injuries. That put Casey Fitzgerald, Lawrence Pilut and Kale Clague into the lineup for Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju and Ilya Lyubushkin.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

76ers Get Slapped On Hands, Lose Late Draft Picks For Tampering

Just about nothing has gone right for the Philadelphia 76ers in the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Sitting at 3-4, Philadelphia hasn’t exactly looked like the deep and talented team it was supposed to be headed into the season. James Harden looks like an All-NBA player again, but Joel Embiid’s play has slipped significantly from that of a season ago. Their bench, which was revamped this offseason, ranks in the middle of the pack in nearly every category. And Doc Rivers’ seat is growing warmer by the game. The icing on the cake? They just got punished for the way they built this team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Charlie McAvoy is ahead of schedule

BOSTON -- The Bruins are getting closer to full strength. That should be a terrifying proposition for the rest of the NHL, considering Boston is off to its hottest start in team history.Charlie McAvoy took the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for Monday's practice in a normal practice jersey for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery in the summer. He was not in the red no-contact sweater that he had been wearing up to this point.No one is going to go out and lay a lick on him just yet, but McAvoy said it felt great to be back...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight

The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Penguins Healthy Scratched Jake Guentzel Friday vs. Canucks

Jake Guentzel has been cleared for contact by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Guentzel suffered an upper-body injury versus the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 20. Guentzel has already missed four straight games, and although he was cleared to play last night, the Penguins elected to play it safe and sit their left winger in the first half of back to back games against the Vancouver Canucks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Bruins Still Hungry, ‘Never Satisfied’ Despite Historic Start

The Bruins are off to an 8-1-0 start, their best start through their first nine games in franchise history. But they’re not getting complacent. Boston won its fifth straight game Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets by way of a 4-0 shutout. Not only was it a nice road win for the B’s, but it also was on the second night of a back-to-back without Brad Marchand and David Krejci.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼

East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy