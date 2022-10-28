Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Thackerville, OK
As a town of only 500 people, Thackerville, Oklahoma, might be a place people consider very skippable and not worth checking out. If you’re one of these people, you will join them in being wrong. Thackerville, just an hour and a half away from Dallas and two hours away...
KXII.com
Day of the Dead celebrations kick off in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Arts Council is gearing up for its 11th annual Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebrations. Día de los Muertos is a nationally celebrated Mexican holiday where families celebrate and remember loved ones who have passed. “Anytime that we can...
KXII.com
Poverty simulation held in Ada
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor. Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young teenagers online, trying to meet up with them to have sex. Denison healthcare hero who died from COVID-19 honored in D.C. Updated: Oct....
kswo.com
Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family invited the community out to their farm for “Boo at the Zoo” Sunday night. Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co. There were even photo opportunities set up, with a fall-themed...
KXII.com
The Choctaw Nation kicks off Native American Heritage month with PowWow
Okla. (KXII) -The month of November marks Native American Heritage month. The Choctaw Cultural Center kicks off those celebrations with Choctaw Day, “its traditional day where we’ll have native american food or Choctaw food, we’ll have Choctaw dancing as well, Choctaw story telling, and then also Choctaw singing as well,” says Michael Roberts, PowWow Arena Director.
KXII.com
Over a hundred warrants cleared in Denison’s amnesty program
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -More than 100 warrants were cleared in Denison’s bi-annual amnesty program. People with warrants were able to donate perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court to reduce their fine. The City of Denison said 625 cans of food were donated to the St. Luke’s food...
KFOR
Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
KTEN.com
Texoma surgeon reaches a robotic milestone
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) —Dr. Chad Friedle completed his 1,000th robotic surgery Thursday at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. While this type of surgery has been around for 25 years, the new Da Vinci Surgical System is a game-changer. "Whenever I move my hand four centimeters...
KXII.com
Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.
KTEN.com
Ardmore snaps losing skid with win over Altus
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - District play has been tough for Ardmore. The Tigers have played in a number of close games but have not been able to get over the hump, sitting 0-5 in district play heading into their matchup with Altus. The Tigers must have been sick of losing...
KTEN.com
Stitt visits with southern Oklahomans on final campaign push
CANEY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt made a campaign stop in Caney, Oklahoma, at the Betts Ministry Saturday afternoon in his final push for re-election. "The turnaround that you have elected me to do is working," Stitt told his supporters. "We have the largest savings account in our state's history right now, $3 billion."
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie to get new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree
Preparation has begun on the site of what will be a new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree location in Bowie at 1601 State Highway 59N, just across the street from the present store in Bowie Plaza. City of Bowie Code Officer David Rainey said the company has submitted building plans that are in review but show a 10,531 square foot store. (News photo by Barbara Green)
KXII.com
One year after the Kelly Square fire, business owners say it’s the community that keeps them going
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Halloween marks one year since Kelly Square in downtown Sherman was heavily damaged by fire. Since that Halloween night, the businesses inside have left looking for other ways to stay afloat. “The challenge has been letting people know that we’re here again,” said Beth Ward, co-owner...
KXII.com
Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man who police said confessed to sexually assaulting then murdering Elizabeth Clarice Harrison back in August has been indicted for capital murder. According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted Harrison and then murdered her to...
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
KXII.com
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck a woman in the parking lot of her workplace back in January of 2021. Darwood Kellett, 55, of Irving, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault...
KXII.com
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young teenagers online, trying to meet up with them to have sex. But in both cases, the teens weren’t real- they were part of a sting operation set up by an online...
davisnewspaper.net
Davis Man Arrested for Rape in the First Degree
The juvenile victim of an alleged rape called the Davis Police Department to report her abuser. Within days, Braden Lane Barker, 32, of Davis was charged with felony first degree rape charges. Davis Police Department Detective Seth Kemper said the victim’s call came in the morning of Oct. 19. Detective...
