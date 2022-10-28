Read full article on original website
Related
Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding BABA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps Over 800 Points
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones recording its biggest weekly percentage surge since May. The S&P and the Nasdaq recorded their second consecutive weekly gains, while the blue-chip Dow notched gains for fourth consecutive week. Apple Inc. AAPL shares jumped around 7.6% on Friday after...
Dogecoin Firm Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip: Analyst Sees Meme Coin Rally Paving Way For Altcoin Season
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen trading in the red on Monday evening, even as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.07% to $1 trillion at 9:15 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chain (XCN) +26.6% $0.06. OKB (OKB) 6.7% $17.22. The...
Benzinga
US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally; Crude Oil Edges Lower
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq added over 300 points on Friday. The Dow Jones recorded gains for the fourth week in a row, adding around 5.7% last week.
Shiba Inu Follows Dogecoin Into Consolidation: Is The Crypto Getting Ready To Surge Higher?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was spiking up over 10% higher at one point during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which reached 11.72% over Sunday’s 24-hour closing price. The two Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrencies have been trading mostly in unison since Oct. 25, when Dogecoin started to...
Asia stocks edge up as investors eye Fed rate decision
HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose and bond yields firmed in early trade on Tuesday despite mild losses from Wall Street overnight as investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for hints on what comes next.
NIO Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Looking Into Itau Unibanco Holding's Recent Short Interest
Itau Unibanco Holding's ITUB short percent of float has fallen 16.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.33 million shares sold short, which is 0.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analysts Slash Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Targets As Uncertainty Looms Over Neuroblastoma Hopeful
On Friday, FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 16 to 0 that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc YMAB did not provide sufficient evidence to conclude that omburtamab improves overall survival. Guggenheim says the news is disappointing, slashing the price target from $26 to $18, given the unlikelihood of a priority review...
Nvidia Is The Best Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Play, Analyst Says
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Nvidia Corp NVDA with a $205 price target. Recent events have significantly impacted the global AI technology roadmap, from elevated geopolitical tensions resulting from technology export restrictions to essential industry product updates. Rakesh writes NVDA reigns supreme, with its DGX H100 (Hopper)...
Peering Into IDEXX Laboratories's Recent Short Interest
IDEXX Laboratories's IDXX short percent of float has risen 14.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.37 million shares sold short, which is 3.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why China Probably Won't Invade Taiwan--Plus, A Hedged Bet Against Chinese Stocks.
In a post last week (“What Comes Next In China“), I shared Sri Lankan geopolitical blogger Dhanuka Dickwella’s argument for why China might invade Taiwan as early as this winter. The heart of his argument was that China might take advantage of the Ukraine War depleting Western armaments and Western sanctions on Russia weakening Western economies:
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
How Is The Market Feeling About HF Sinclair?
HF Sinclair's DINO short percent of float has risen 12.46% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.70 million shares sold short, which is 3.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Collectible Toy Maker Pop Mart Falls Out of Favor
Pop Mart said its third-quarter revenue fell between 5% and 10% year-over-year, deteriorating from an already-weak first half of 2022. The company has launched a series of initiatives to jumpstart its growth, including a ramp-up in overseas development, though none have reaped significant success yet. By Trevor Mo. When you’re...
3M Insider Trades Send a Signal
Rodriguez Beatriz Karina Chavez, SVP & Chief Strategy Officer at 3M MMM, reported a large insider sell on October 31, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M. The total transaction amounted to $135,245.
Analyzing Bank of America's Short Interest
Bank of America's BAC short percent of float has risen 14.95% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 85.72 million shares sold short, which is 1.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Perfect Corp. Debuts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
- Perfect Corp., a Leading AR and AI SaaS Solution Provider in the Beauty and Fashion Industries, Today Becomes a Publicly Listed Company Trading on the NYSE. Perfect Corp. PERF ("Perfect" or the "Company"), a global leader in providing augmented reality ("AR") and artificial intelligence ("AI") Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today became a publicly listed company trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") with its Class A ordinary shares and warrants listed under the ticker symbols "PERF" and "PERF WS", respectively. Alice Chang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect, together with Perfect's senior management team, rang the bell to open the first trading day of Perfect's shares and warrants at the NYSE at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Nearly $140M In Dogecoin Liquidated Since Elon Musk's Takeover Of Twitter: Here's How Much Short Sellers Lost
Since Tesla chief Elon Musk took over the reins of social networking giant Twitter, nearly $140 million worth of Dogecoin DOGE/USD have been liquidated, even as the popular memecoin continued its stellar performance on Monday, trading up over 10%. Having been widely mentioned by the "Dogefather" — as Musk is...
How To Attend Hanesbrands Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Hanesbrands HBI will host a conference call at 08:30 AM ET on November 9, 2022, to discuss Q3 2022 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls allow companies to...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
104K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0