- Perfect Corp., a Leading AR and AI SaaS Solution Provider in the Beauty and Fashion Industries, Today Becomes a Publicly Listed Company Trading on the NYSE. Perfect Corp. PERF ("Perfect" or the "Company"), a global leader in providing augmented reality ("AR") and artificial intelligence ("AI") Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today became a publicly listed company trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") with its Class A ordinary shares and warrants listed under the ticker symbols "PERF" and "PERF WS", respectively. Alice Chang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect, together with Perfect's senior management team, rang the bell to open the first trading day of Perfect's shares and warrants at the NYSE at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, October 31, 2022.

6 HOURS AGO