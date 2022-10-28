ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

PETA responds to West Virginia school fundraiser where winners can ‘save or slaughter’ a pig

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cJiJ_0ipa5WCK00

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia high school football team’s fundraiser has caught the eye of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

In a Facebook post from the Tug Valley High School’s football team , the “Save the Pig” fundraiser will give winners two options. They can either choose to “save” a pig and get $100 or choose to “slaughter” the pig, where you will get around 150 pounds of meat from a local pork farm.

They say if you wish to keep the pig, they will, “accommodate your request.”

West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools

They end the post with, “Any claims that the pig would be killed in any inhumane or inappropriate way are simply not true. Whether you plan to allow this 200+ pound pig to roam through your yard or plan to use this opportunity to stock up the freezer, we encourage everyone to buy a chance and help support our cause.”

A representative for PETA says they will cover the cost and find a place for the pig to live if the winner chooses to “save” the pig.

In a previous release from PETA, they ask the principal of Tug Valley High School to not allow the fundraiser, or, if they choose to do the fundraiser, to, “do so in full view of students so they can understand the devastating moral cost of eating meat.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The “Save the Pig” raffle winner will be unveiled at Friday’s football game against Man High School in Williamson, West Virginia. Tickets were sold online and at games for $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 14

Related
WVNS

Local family turns loss into lesson

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– An avid lover of all things outdoors, Steven Poland was best known by his friends and family for his hatred of wearing shoes. Poland lost his battle with depression and addiction on October 20th, passing away at the age of 37. His mother, Becky Poland, says Steven was not one for having […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia

(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
BELLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia organization seeking volunteers for Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The group that honors its namesake by providing a delicious Thanksgiving meal to those who need one is in need of a little help themselves this year. The Kanawha Valley Collective is once again looking for volunteers to help with the annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner. They need people to cook […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing West Virginia teen

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Kelsey Pomeroy was last seen by her family on Oct. 29 in Pratt. KCSO says that they received information that Kelsey was spotted in Rand this weekend. Kelsey is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds. She […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

How one man’s brush with death changed his perspective on guns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On May 12th of 2010, an argument broke out between several men outside Greater Beckley Christian School. Jonathan Harbison, a friend of one of the men involved, tried to intervene when he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the stomach. “Honestly, when I made it to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Little league in West Virginia receives new, donated equipment

CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — MedExpress and Good Sports donated 350 pieces of equipment to the Kanawha Central Little League in Cedar Grove, West Virginia. Equipment includes baseballs, softballs, bats, gloves and more. The donors say this will hopefully bring more people into youth sports since cost won’t be as big of a factor. The […]
CEDAR GROVE, WV
WOWK 13 News

103 pounds of unused medications properly disposed of via drug take-back program in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens announced that an estimated 103 pounds of unused medications were taken and disposed of properly thanks to various local law enforcement agencies. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office along with Chapmanville Police Department, Man PD, the Logan County Prevention Coalition, and The Fine Citizens of Logan […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy