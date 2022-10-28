ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Robert Dion discusses the upcoming election

By Brad Byrd
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2EIr_0ipa5GJw00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This is InDEPTH. We are less than two weeks away from one of the most anticipated mid-term elections in history.

Not trying to sound melodramatic here but pundits have been very busy leading up to November 8th.

Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Wheels up soon for Honor Flight

Joining me tonight is our guest political analyst Dr. Robert Dion, Associate Professor of political science and Igleheart Chair at the University of Evansville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Groundbreaking announced for Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and Hopkins County, are excited to announce a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The event will be held on November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. Organizers say they would like to invite […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: In Crawford County, DNA solves rape cold case

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says in September 2019, a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit connected Daffron to the rape. Police say the CODIS system is a database maintained by the FBI that allows state […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday Week 11 Games & Scores

Week 11 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores! Games Floyd Central vs. Evansville North @ 7:00 p.m. Castle vs. New Albany @ 6:30 p.m. Jasper vs. Memorial @ 7:30 p.m. Reitz vs. Boonville @ 7:00 p.m. Gibson Southern vs. Owen Valley @ 7:00 p.m. West […]
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Henderson Police investigating homicide on Carter Drive

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Henderson are investigating a death in the 2300 block of Carter Drive as a homicide. Police say they were dispatched to the address just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and found a man unresponsive laying in front of the residence. Henderson Police identified the man as 33-year-old Darrell Hayes. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Till Review: Transfixing Performance from Danielle Deadwyler

One of the most moving and heart-breaking films of the year, Till features one of the front runners for Best Actress, Danielle Deadwyler. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu and co-starring Jalyn Hall and Frankie Faison, Till is the story of Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. In 1955 Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Chicago boy, went to visit his cousins in Mississippi, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy