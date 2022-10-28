Lamb recorded five receptions on seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears. Lamb narrowly beat out Dalton Schultz to lead Dallas in receiving yards, and he now has 13 targets combined in the two games since Dak Prescott has returned. Lamb's performance was highlighted by receptions of 22 and 21 yards -- the latter of which went for his third touchdown of the season. He has still yet to surpass the century mark in a game this season, but Lamb has at least 70 yards in five of eight contests.

1 DAY AGO