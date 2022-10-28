ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

MHHS football team controls destiny following dramatic win

Following their dramatic come-from-behind victory at Van Buren on Friday, the Mountain Home High School football team kept its postseason hopes alive. All the Bombers have to do is win their regular season finale this week, and they will get the 6A-West’s No. 6 seek in the playoffs. In...
Athlete with MH ties leads volleyball team to state runner-up finish

Lydia Pitts (Photo courtesy of MaxPreps) The state championship matches for high school volleyball in Arkansas were held Saturday, and one match featured an athlete with ties to the Twin Lakes Area. Lydia Pitts, the daughter of former Mountain Home and Arkansas Razorback baseball player Nick Pitts, is on the team at Fort Smith Southside, who fell to nationally ranked Fayetteville in straight sets in the Class 6A match.
Friday basketball results include Cotter sweeping Calico Rock

Cotter was able to sweep three basketball games over Calico Rock on Friday. The Warriors defeated the Pirates 52-38 in the senior boys’ game. Hudson Adams led Cotter with 16 points, Payton McGee scored 15, and Trace Ewing added 10. Cotter also took the senior girls’ contest over Calico...
Ina Belle Tilley, 74, Mountain Home (Sheldon Goodrich)

Ina Belle (Tilley) Crawford Martino, born May 18, 1948 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Geraldene and Lonnie Tilley and died October 24, 2022. Ina is survived by 3 children, Paula, Nikki, Bryan Crawford, 2 step-daughters Terry and Michele, sister Lannie Williams, brother Tony (Eddie) Tilley, 10 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.
Congratulations, Natalie!

Pictured (Left to Right): Chad Bartosz, Assistant Store Manager, student Natalie Wyatt and Hannah Walker, YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to. announce the October recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Natalie Wyatt. Natalie is...
Elba Stafford, 91, Mountain Home (Roller)

Elba Gene Stafford died peacefully on October 27, 2022 at Hospice of the Ozarks in Mountain Home, AR. Elba was born September 25, 1931 to Luell and Mary Stafford in Amos, AR. He married Joan Lucille Flynn at St. Thomas Church on June 25, 1955 in Oroville, CA. Elba graduated...
Arkansas to play Saturday at Auburn

The Arkansas Razorback football team will be back on the road on Saturday. The Hogs are set for an outing with Auburn. Arkansas is currently 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in the SEC. The Razorbacks’ last game was two weeks ago when they stepped out of conference play for an outing at BYU. Auburn is 3-4 and 1-3. The Tigers also last played two weeks ago when they suffered a two-touchdown loss at Ole Miss.
Robert ‘Bob’ A. Daye, 88, Mountain Home (Roller)

Robert “Bob” A. Daye of Mountain Home, AR passed away on October 27, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL to John Daye and Pauline (Udovitch) Daye on April 5, 1934. Bob served in the U.S Marine Corp for two years and in the US Army for three years. He was in the 11th Airborne Division and the 187th Regimented Airborne Team.
Razorback hoops blown out at Texas in final exhibition game

AUSTIN, Texas – The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns out-scored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over #10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and never...
