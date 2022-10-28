Read full article on original website
KTLO
MHHS football team controls destiny following dramatic win
Following their dramatic come-from-behind victory at Van Buren on Friday, the Mountain Home High School football team kept its postseason hopes alive. All the Bombers have to do is win their regular season finale this week, and they will get the 6A-West’s No. 6 seek in the playoffs. In...
KTLO
Athlete with MH ties leads volleyball team to state runner-up finish
Lydia Pitts (Photo courtesy of MaxPreps) The state championship matches for high school volleyball in Arkansas were held Saturday, and one match featured an athlete with ties to the Twin Lakes Area. Lydia Pitts, the daughter of former Mountain Home and Arkansas Razorback baseball player Nick Pitts, is on the team at Fort Smith Southside, who fell to nationally ranked Fayetteville in straight sets in the Class 6A match.
KTLO
2 area basketball outings set for Halloween
High school basketball makes up the local Halloween schedule. Flippin travels to Calico Rock, Timbo makes the trip to South Side-Bee Branch.
KTLO
Friday basketball results include Cotter sweeping Calico Rock
Cotter was able to sweep three basketball games over Calico Rock on Friday. The Warriors defeated the Pirates 52-38 in the senior boys’ game. Hudson Adams led Cotter with 16 points, Payton McGee scored 15, and Trace Ewing added 10. Cotter also took the senior girls’ contest over Calico...
KTLO
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit losing finale at Newport
The Yellville-Summit High School football team wrapped up its season on a rough note on Friday. The Panthers fell at Newport 61-16. Yellville-Summit’s final record is 5-5 overall and 1-5 in the 3A-2. Salem was able to pick up another conference victory. The Greyhounds topped Perryville 36-19. Salem improves...
KTLO
Ina Belle Tilley, 74, Mountain Home (Sheldon Goodrich)
Ina Belle (Tilley) Crawford Martino, born May 18, 1948 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Geraldene and Lonnie Tilley and died October 24, 2022. Ina is survived by 3 children, Paula, Nikki, Bryan Crawford, 2 step-daughters Terry and Michele, sister Lannie Williams, brother Tony (Eddie) Tilley, 10 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.
talkbusiness.net
Ex-Razorback baseball coach Norm DeBriyn leading capital campaign for Fayetteville church expansion
Norm DeBriyn had a great run in Fayetteville as the baseball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. And even after 20 years since his retirement, his name still resonates in Northwest Arkansas. In 33 seasons (1970-2002), DeBriyn compiled a 1,161-650-6 record with four appearances in the College World Series. He was...
Shiloh Christian erupts again in second half to clinch first 5A-West title
By Steve Andrews PRAIRIE GROVE – For the first time in a conference game this season, Shiloh Christian found itself trailing at halftime, 22-21. But the Saints didn’t flinch. Shiloh flipped the script on the opening kickoff in second half with an 82-yard return for a touchdown by sophomore ...
KTLO
Millicent Byrd, 94, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 94-year-old Millicent Byrd of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Millicent Byrd died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Jackie D. Turner, 72, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 72-year-old Jackie D. Turner of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Jackie D. Turner died Sunday in Yellville.
KTLO
Congratulations, Natalie!
Pictured (Left to Right): Chad Bartosz, Assistant Store Manager, student Natalie Wyatt and Hannah Walker, YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to. announce the October recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Natalie Wyatt. Natalie is...
KTLO
Elba Stafford, 91, Mountain Home (Roller)
Elba Gene Stafford died peacefully on October 27, 2022 at Hospice of the Ozarks in Mountain Home, AR. Elba was born September 25, 1931 to Luell and Mary Stafford in Amos, AR. He married Joan Lucille Flynn at St. Thomas Church on June 25, 1955 in Oroville, CA. Elba graduated...
KTLO
Arkansas to play Saturday at Auburn
The Arkansas Razorback football team will be back on the road on Saturday. The Hogs are set for an outing with Auburn. Arkansas is currently 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in the SEC. The Razorbacks’ last game was two weeks ago when they stepped out of conference play for an outing at BYU. Auburn is 3-4 and 1-3. The Tigers also last played two weeks ago when they suffered a two-touchdown loss at Ole Miss.
WATCH: Coach Eric Musselman breaks down Hogs 90-60 exhibition loss to Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team fell to No. 12 Texas 90-60 in a charity exhibition game on Saturday. While the game won’t count on any records, it was a good test for the young group of Razorbacks. Head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media after the game […]
KTLO
Dora Anna Bates, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Dora Anna Bates of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Dora Anna Bates died Monday at Gassville Therapy and Living.
KTLO
Robert ‘Bob’ A. Daye, 88, Mountain Home (Roller)
Robert “Bob” A. Daye of Mountain Home, AR passed away on October 27, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL to John Daye and Pauline (Udovitch) Daye on April 5, 1934. Bob served in the U.S Marine Corp for two years and in the US Army for three years. He was in the 11th Airborne Division and the 187th Regimented Airborne Team.
Missing teen last seen in Farmington
Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
KJ Jefferson: Hogs Have ‘Bought into Process’ Trying to Make History
Wanted to just "ground and pound" second half for first win over Auburn since 2015.
KTLO
Elmo Dutton, 59, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 59-year-old Elmo Dutton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Elmo Dutton died Saturday.
KTLO
Razorback hoops blown out at Texas in final exhibition game
AUSTIN, Texas – The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns out-scored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over #10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and never...
