The Arkansas Razorback football team will be back on the road on Saturday. The Hogs are set for an outing with Auburn. Arkansas is currently 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in the SEC. The Razorbacks’ last game was two weeks ago when they stepped out of conference play for an outing at BYU. Auburn is 3-4 and 1-3. The Tigers also last played two weeks ago when they suffered a two-touchdown loss at Ole Miss.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO