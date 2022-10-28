Read full article on original website
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Duncanville routs DeSoto in storied Texas high school football rivalry
One of the most anticipated high school football matchups in Texas took place in Dallas County on Friday night between the Duncanville Panthers and the DeSoto Eagles. It was a one-sided affair as Duncanville rolled to a 41-17 victory over their rivals. “I feel like the kids finally played ...
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Lost to TCU
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers came ready to play and compete today, but ultimately, coaching once again was the problem. Neal Brown is not a winner and he doesn’t know how to win close games. Down 28-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter...
vanalstyneleader.com
Yard of the Month: Twin Houses of Van Alstyne belonged to the Cannon Sisters
Two interesting homes in Van Alstyne are at the south end of Preston Street where it meets Umphress Street. In 1903 this was a vast field. However, by May of 1904, John Umphress had moved into his new house with his wife, Eula Cannon Umphress. He was also constructing a barn.
More railroad crossing closures planned for Argyle this week
Several railroad crossing closures are planned this week in Argyle for ongoing railroad maintenance. According to Argyle ISD, the following road closures will take place this week at Hwy 377:. Tuesday: Frenchtown Road. Wednesday: FM 407. Saturday: Canyon Falls Drive. Each closure is scheduled for 5 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Corinth holding welcoming reception for new city manager
The city of Corinth will host a welcoming reception Thursday for its new city manager, Scott Campbell. Campbell, most recently the city manager for Roanoke, was selected after a nationwide recruitment and selection process to fill the void left by Edwin “Bob” Hart, who died in May. Throughout...
Beto O’Rourke visiting Flower Mound polling place Monday
Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for governor, will visit a polling place in Flower Mound on Monday, the first day of early voting. O’Rourke will visit 11 early voting polling places Monday and Tuesday around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as part of his statewide “Vote with Beto” drive to Get Out the Vote, according to a news release from his campaign. At 10:30 a.m., O’Rourke will visit the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.
NBC Washington
Southfork Ranch Made Famous in ‘Dallas' Series Sold to Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Flower Mound
A motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday morning after a collision with a white vehicle in west Flower Mound. The vehicle was headed east in the 4900 block of Wichita Trail — in front of Coram Deo Academy — and turned left onto Skillern Boulevard, right in front of a westbound motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was unable to stop and struck the vehicle, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.
Flower Mound to hold Arbor Day ceremony, tree giveaway
The town of Flower Mound will hold a ceremony and tree giveaway next week for Arbor Day. In honor of Texas Arbor Day, the town’s Environmental Services Division is giving away three types of trees: Mexican Plum, Texas Redbud and Lacey Oak. To be eligible for the giveaway, you must be a resident of Flower Mound and register beforehand here. There is a limit of one tree per person, family or residence.
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Aug. 3, officers responded to a disturbance in the 3300 block of Camden, where a man was banging on doors and yelling at passing vehicles. While officers attempted to get him to a treatment facility, he spit in two of their faces and caused damage to a patrol vehicle.
Seniors have fun on the dancefloor, squared
Toby Thomason doesn’t always agree with everything his wife Judy suggests. But he remembers the day roughly 50 years ago when she dragged him along for a fun night of square dancing. He did it begrudgingly at first because, well, happy wife, happy life. But then something crazy happened — he actually enjoyed it.
CLUB4Fitness opening Monday in Flower Mound
A new, huge gym will open its doors 5 a.m. Monday in Flower Mound. CLUB4Fitness is opening a 59,000-square-foot facility in the old Tom Thumb space at 2600 Flower Mound Road. The regional health club chain has 27 locations in the south, and this will be its fifth — and largest — in Texas. The membership-oriented CLUB4 Fitness offers a variety of health and fitness equipment, programs and amenities, including personal training, group exercise classes, small group training, cycling, tanning, red light therapy, hydromassage, kid care programs and more.
Argyle Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Aug. 4 at 2:38 p.m., an officer responded to a home because someone reported they kept their dog in the garage with no ventilation. The officer found the dog in the house with air conditioning and plenty of food and water. Residents in the home said the caller was probably their son’s ex-wife or an ex-employee trying to cause trouble.
Rehab hospital in Flower Mound names CEO
Rene Cañas has been named Chief Executive Officer of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound. Cañas brings more than 20 years of experience to his new position, with expertise in rehabilitative, acute and outpatient care, according to a news release from the hospital. Having started his career as a physical therapist, Cañas served in various healthcare and management roles, most recently serving as Director of Rehabilitation at ClearSky Flower Mound. The medical rehabilitation hospital treats patients with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.
Flower Mound physician announces new office
Bryan L. Wasson, DO, is opening his new office, IMedicine, on November 14, 2022, at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Dr. Wasson is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 35 years of experience in the medical field. His office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.
Denton County to spray for mosquitoes near Canyon Falls
Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday that a mosquito trap near Canyon Falls has tested positive for West Nile Virus. DCPH will conduct truck-based ground spraying in the area near the positive WNV mosquito trap, at Northwest Regional Airport, beginning Wednesday, according to a DCPH news release. The ground spraying schedule is 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting:
Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge
A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
Northwest ISD asking for help naming next 5 elementary schools
Northwest ISD is asking for the public’s help in naming its next five elementary schools, including one coming to the Wildflower Ranch community near Justin. The one in Wildflower Ranch, located north of Hwy 114 in far southwest Denton County, is expected to begin construction next year. When it opens, expected to be in 2024, it will become the fast-growing district’s 23rd elementary campus.
Mark Cuban visits Lewisville High School’s entrepreneur class
Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban visited Lewisville High School this week to speak to the school’s INCubator class, which has been described as a version of the TV show Shark Tank for young entrepreneurs. Cuban, a Shark himself on the show, spent nearly two hours with...
