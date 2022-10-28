The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Aug. 4 at 2:38 p.m., an officer responded to a home because someone reported they kept their dog in the garage with no ventilation. The officer found the dog in the house with air conditioning and plenty of food and water. Residents in the home said the caller was probably their son’s ex-wife or an ex-employee trying to cause trouble.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO