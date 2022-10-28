Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Missoula Police Department addresses rainbow fentanyl concerns
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Police Department is addressing concerns about fentanyl and trick or treating. They confirm that rainbow fentanyl is real, with the deadly drug coming in many colors, and that it has reached Montana. They also report agencies in other states have found smugglers using candy packaging to disguise the drug.
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
NBCMontana
Missoula police looking for men in stolen credit card investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify two men involved with stolen credit cards. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following:
NBCMontana
Suspect identified in report of fired shots outside ROAM Student Living in Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside ROAM Student Living on East Front Street in downtown Missoula at 9 p.m. Sunday. Sergeant Malone said an investigation led to one victim with no serious injuries. He added that they were able to...
Missoula Crime Report: Cases Were Down, But Still Concerning
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 10 criminal complaints this week, which is 14 less than last week and significantly lower than what we have seen in the past four weeks. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said they have consistently been in the 20s lately, but her office is happy to see the lower numbers.
Martin City woman cited for animal cruelty; Clinton man recalls similar incident
Layne Spence recalls how a hunter shot and killed his malamute while he was cross country skiing near Missoula, nine years ago.
Fairfield Sun Times
Police warning Missoula residents about phone scam
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning Missoula residents about a scam Thursday of someone reportedly pretending to be a Missoula police sergeant. A Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department said the person pretending to be the sergeant calling people telling them their warrant will go away if the person pays money or sends gift cards.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula PD looking to identify individuals regarding criminal case
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are asking people to identify two individuals regarding a criminal case. If you have information on the individuals, you are asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. No further information has been shared regarding the case at this time.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
montanarightnow.com
Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
Woman Tries to Steal a Coat, Pokes Poverello Staff in the Eye
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of an assault. A Poverello Center employee stated that 36-year-old Sheri Felsman assaulted another employee and left the scene. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Poverello...
montanarightnow.com
'We need to address this now': Local leaders discuss crisis impacts in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - On Thursday, local leaders talked about the devastating impacts of the mental health crisis, the uptick in homelessness and substance abuse. Tackling those staggering crisis numbers has been the top priority for Missoulians, especially for those who operate in downtown Missoula. Like the mobile support team and local business owners who've worked side by side over the last two years to help those in crisis.
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek to identify males in photos
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the men in the following photos due to an investigation. If you have any information or can identify any of the individuals, contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
NBCMontana
Arlee School District asks voters to approve bonds
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Arlee School District is going big for this year’s election -- the district is putting forward two bonds totaling $9 million. The Arlee superintendent says the bonds would fund expanding the kindergarten through second grade building to include third through sixth grade, as the current building is unsafe, outdated and running out of space.
discoveringmontana.com
A Carousel for Missoula, Montana
A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
Johnson Street Winter Shelter Ready to Open on Halloween
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For the third year, the City of Missoula in conjunction with The Poverello Center and Black Knight Security welcomed media representatives into the Johnson Street Shelter to see the facility that will provide a safe space for the unhoused in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to...
NBCMontana
Annual Griz, Cat food drive kicks off
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State University will face off in the 23rd annual Can the Griz, Can the Cats Food Drive starting Nov. 5. The goal is to see which school can donate the most food to local food banks. The drive runs until...
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
Montana Auto Dealerships React To Facebook Marketplace Changes
Facebook's parent company Meta recently announced changes to it's popular Marketplace, which would make it impossible for auto dealerships with Facebook Business accounts to post their listings to Marketplace. In Montana, we spoke to several auto dealerships on how this change would affect their businesses. The move is clearly an...
Missoula Man Tries to Steal From Home Depot, Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Home Depot for a report of a male who was trespassing in the store. The complainant from the store said he had verbally trespassed the male several times for shoplifting. The complainant was positive...
Comments / 0