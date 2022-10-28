ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Fried Green Tomato Festival kicks off in Juliette

JULIETTE, Ga. — Folks from all over headed to Juliette for the Fried Green Tomato Festival on Saturday. After a two year hiatus, the festival is finally back and celebrating the iconic 1991 film of the same name. The town of Juliette was put on the map, and the...
JULIETTE, GA
wgxa.tv

1800's time capsule artifacts are on display at local Macon museum

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Last month two time capsules over 100 years old were discovered within the grounds of Macon. On Friday the Cannonball House Museum reopened featuring the artifacts within the time capsules. "From 1956 until this year it sat in that cornerstone of that monument", says Cheryl Aultman. Cheryl...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Our freedom is not free': Peach County school remembering fallen troops

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — In the halls of Byron Elementary School, you'll find a memorial honoring Georgians who died during the War on Terror era from September 2001 to August 2021. Students, teachers, and parents are making their way through the halls of Byron Elementary to see more than...
BYRON, GA
13WMAZ

'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery

MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
MACON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Friendship Baptist Church, 1904, Eatonton

I’ve only been able to determine that the congregation at Friendship Baptist was established in the 1890s and the church was built in 1904. Apparently, it has been abandoned, but well-maintained, for quite some time. The surrounding area, just south of Eatonton proper, was once known as Warfield.
EATONTON, GA
13WMAZ

Monroe County Sheriff's Office hosts Trunk-or-Treat event

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Folks over in Monroe County are getting into the spooky spirit with several fun costumes at trunk or treat. Aliens, dinosaurs, princesses, witches, superheroes, and more took over the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in their Halloween attire. Folks could see kiddos trick-or-treating from trunk to...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to host Halloween festival

MACON,Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– If you’re looking for a spooky experience on Halloween, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is planning its annual Halloween event on Monday. The annual event is held at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach and Restorative Justice Center on Hazel Street in downtown Macon. There be...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event

MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Domestic violence awareness walk held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a walk for Domestic Violence awareness was held in Macon. It started on Case Street across from Bellevue Baptist Church, and people all walked together while wearing the color purple. The walk was in honor of LaSmockie Fountain, who lost her life to domestic...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy