Fried Green Tomato Festival kicks off in Juliette
JULIETTE, Ga. — Folks from all over headed to Juliette for the Fried Green Tomato Festival on Saturday. After a two year hiatus, the festival is finally back and celebrating the iconic 1991 film of the same name. The town of Juliette was put on the map, and the...
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
wgxa.tv
1800's time capsule artifacts are on display at local Macon museum
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Last month two time capsules over 100 years old were discovered within the grounds of Macon. On Friday the Cannonball House Museum reopened featuring the artifacts within the time capsules. "From 1956 until this year it sat in that cornerstone of that monument", says Cheryl Aultman. Cheryl...
'Weird how fear and fun go hand in hand": The science behind being scared
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Halloween is a fun holiday-- but of course there is a spooky side-- full of frights. But have you ever wondered what exactly happens when we get scared?. Dixie Curtis works hard to get that reaction from folks. She plays 'Helga Youngblood the Head Mistress' at Highway 11 Halls of Horror in Jones County.
Taste & See Coffee Shop & Gallery in downtown Macon closing at least until spring
MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Friday it would be closing its doors for the foreseeable future on Nov. 1. Taste & See Coffee Shop & Gallery will close next Tuesday for the rest of the year with hopes of reopening in spring 2023. The coffee shop opened more than nine years ago on Poplar Street in downtown Macon.
Ingleside neighbors come together to find a safe home for wandering pig
MACON, Ga. — Ingleside neighbors came together this month to help trap a wandering pig this weekend. A black pot belly pig had been wandering around the neighborhood near Ingleside and Pierce avenues for at least two weeks according to neighbors. Becky Angelo posted frequently to her Facebook page...
13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign: What it is, how to participate
MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Wednesday throughout November.
'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field
MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. On October 22, Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history.
13WMAZ
'Our freedom is not free': Peach County school remembering fallen troops
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — In the halls of Byron Elementary School, you'll find a memorial honoring Georgians who died during the War on Terror era from September 2001 to August 2021. Students, teachers, and parents are making their way through the halls of Byron Elementary to see more than...
'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Friendship Baptist Church, 1904, Eatonton
I’ve only been able to determine that the congregation at Friendship Baptist was established in the 1890s and the church was built in 1904. Apparently, it has been abandoned, but well-maintained, for quite some time. The surrounding area, just south of Eatonton proper, was once known as Warfield.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office hosts Trunk-or-Treat event
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Folks over in Monroe County are getting into the spooky spirit with several fun costumes at trunk or treat. Aliens, dinosaurs, princesses, witches, superheroes, and more took over the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in their Halloween attire. Folks could see kiddos trick-or-treating from trunk to...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to host Halloween festival
MACON,Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– If you’re looking for a spooky experience on Halloween, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is planning its annual Halloween event on Monday. The annual event is held at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach and Restorative Justice Center on Hazel Street in downtown Macon. There be...
Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event
MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
'It just bring tears to your eyes': Dublin Civitan Club builds ramps for those disabled
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin Civitan Club has worked to help the community for more than 65 years. One way they do that is by hosting the Dublin fair. But of course all the money they raise helps children with special needs and people with disabilities. The Dublin Civitan...
People in Baldwin and Hancock counties feel 2.2,2.3 earthquakes over weekend
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin and Hancock Counties reported a pair of small earthquakes over the weekend. The United States Geological Survey says there was a 2.2 quake Saturday night followed by a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at 3:33 a.m. about 9 miles North of Milledgeville on Sunday at about the same spot.
41nbc.com
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Domestic violence awareness walk held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a walk for Domestic Violence awareness was held in Macon. It started on Case Street across from Bellevue Baptist Church, and people all walked together while wearing the color purple. The walk was in honor of LaSmockie Fountain, who lost her life to domestic...
americanmilitarynews.com
Army veteran and former Bibb school teacher finds her niche with a gourmet food truck
When the ABC Catering LLC food truck pulls up, a line tends to quickly form. That’s because this mobile business serves up plates like salmon, shrimp and grits topped with a special sauce, Tuscan chicken lasagna with a homemade Alfredo sauce and garlic buttered steak bites with sauteed shrimp.
Houston County middle and high school bands join together for grand performance
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students played their hearts out at the Houston County School District Band Night. The event kicked off at 7 p.m. at Freedom Field Tuesday night. All middle and high school bands countywide performed together. The night began with a rendition of the National Anthem featuring all the bands playing at once.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
