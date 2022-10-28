Read full article on original website
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Darren Waller News
The 2-4 Raiders will have to head down to New Orleans without the services of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller on Sunday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "... Waller will be inactive today vs. the Saints due to his hamstring injury, per source." Adding, "He’s close to being able to return, but not there quite yet."
NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Cowboys
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 8 in the NFL saw the playoff picture start to round into form. Except in the mediocre NFC, where the haves and have-nots remained bunched together. After a massive beat down of the...
Ravens vs. Saints Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: New Orleans Has Most Underrated Offense in NFL
The Baltimore Ravens will get a chance to showcase their new weapon, Roquan Smith, on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens are coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and are now looking to make it three-straight wins. Meanwhile, the Saints, despite being 3-4, are still alive and well in the NFC South. They're only one game back from the division-leading Falcons heading into Week 9 action.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
Chiefs Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade
The Chiefs have already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Giants. With the deadline just two days away, it sounds like the AFC powerhouse could make one more notable move. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a plethora of...
KC Chiefs add wide receiver Dazz Newsome to practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have added wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad on Monday. No position has seen more activity in this calendar year for the Kansas City Chiefs than at wide receiver. On Monday, they continued to tinker with their depth with the addition of wideout Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.
Patrick Peterson reveals shocking motivation behind Cardinals revenge game
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Patrick Peterson wants revenge on the Arizona Cardinals, and he has a good reason. Patrick Peterson’s Vikings took down the Cardinals by a 34-26 scoreline. While Minnesota’s pass defense leaves plenty to be desired, Peterson is one of the more veteran members of that group.
NFL Star Could Be Traded If Team Loses On Sunday
The NFL's 2022 trade deadline is approaching next month. One notable star player could reportedly be traded if his team loses on Sunday morning. The Broncos are taking on the Jaguars on Sunday. If Denver loses to Jacksonville, will Bradley Chubb be traded?. It's reportedly likely. "We’ve been hearing that...
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
Updated AFC Playoff picture, AFC Wild Card standings: Titans pass Chiefs in Week 8
Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the Titans moved past the Chiefs in Week 8. Now that we’re eight weeks into the season, it appears the NFL Playoff Picture on the AFC side of the bracket is starting to come into focus.
How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins
BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
Davante Adams is expected to play
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams missed some practice time this week, but the team is not expected to be without him in New Orleans. According to multiple reports, Adams is expected to play against the Saints on Sunday. Adams missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of an illness. He...
Brian Gutekunst Should Sit Out the NFL Trade Deadline
The Green Bay Packers offense could really use some help at wide receiver and tight end. That isn’t surprising. Going into this season, most people not named Brian Gutekunst knew the Packers would be weak at both of these positions. So that is why there has been speculation that the Packers might be buyers with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner. But where the Packers 2022 season currently stands, it seems that a deal won’t help them much. It would be best if general manager Brian Gutekunst is a spectator when the NFL trade deadline rolls around.
Special FanDuel PA Sign-Up Bonus for Eagles Fans: $1,000 Risk-Free
The Eagles just keep on rolling. After a beatdown of the Steelers, Philly is 7-0 and faces the lowly Houston Texans in Week 9. To help celebrate the sensational start to the season, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving Eagles fans a risk-free $1,000 bet! Here’s how it works:. FanDuel Promo...
3 reasons Braves make the most sense for Trea Turner
The Atlanta Braves could be a dark horse fit for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner in free agency. Here are three reasons why it could happen. Trea Turner ought to be the most-sought-after shortstop on the MLB Free Agent market. In similar fashion to 2021, shortstop is a position in demand, and one that ought to bring with it a record contract of some kind.
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Ja’Marr Chase, Allen Lazard, Russell Wilson, and Others
After going 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7, here’s a look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Latest Alvin Kamra trade update seems to set the record straight on potential deal
An Alvin Kamara trade could actually happen, with the New Orleans Saints reportedly setting an asking price for the Pro Bowl running back. With the NFL Trade Deadline mere days away, the rumor waves are building. Star players are rarely traded in the NFL, but the winds blowing the rumor...
Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys
If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
