Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
abc27.com
Pennsylvania voters still waiting for mail-in ballots as deadlines approach
(WHTM) – November 1 is the deadline for Pennsylvania voters to request a mail-in or absentee ballot. With a deadline of 8 p.m. on November 8, time is running out not only for voters to return their ballot, but even receive one. According to data from the Pennsylvania Department...
abc27.com
York Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises over $98k
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 400 York residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s over the weekend. The walk took place on Saturday, Oct. 29 at John C. Rudy Park in York. The participants raised over $98,000 to support the care, support and research programs, of the Alzheimer’s Association.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate new Lancaster County preschool classrooms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Officials gathered to participate in a classroom visit, press conference, and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at Manheim Township’s Brecht Elementary School.
abc27.com
Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman, Shapiro in Philadelphia
President Biden and former President Obama will rally together in Philadelphia on Saturday, three days before Election Day. The two will campaign for Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D), as well as “Pennsylvania Democrats down the ballot ahead of the midterm elections,” according to the Democratic National Committee on Monday.
abc27.com
Fetterman campaigns in Harrisburg in final election push
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington. The push comes nine...
abc27.com
Applications for heating assistance opening soon for all Pennsylvanians
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for heating assistance will soon be available in Pennsylvania. The Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary, Inez Titus, and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, announced the opening of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.
abc27.com
PA Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice
Pennsylvania is among the top ten states in the U.S for pumpkin production. It is also quite the contributor to the pumpkin SPICE craze. This includes all sorts of products, even non-edible ones. Here is the list that we featured on the Halloween edition of Good Day PA. Pumpkin Spice...
abc27.com
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1
(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
abc27.com
How to check if your vote is counted in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been 792,286 returned, according to data released on October 28.
abc27.com
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP’s campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc’s side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
abc27.com
Price of diesel proves to be a problem going into holiday season, according to survey
(WHTM) — The American Transportation Research Institute recently announced the results of their annual survey of critical issues in the trucking industry. Rebecca Oyler, the president and CEO of The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA), said that the price of diesel is a problem. “I just checked today and...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are asking you to help provide holiday meals. The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region plans to distribute about 600 food boxes during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. You can sponsor a box, donate, or become a volunteer online. More information...
abc27.com
Spooky Stories from the Elizabethtown Public Library
Fall is the perfect time to curl up with a good book and on Halloween why not make it a spooky story? The Elizabethtown Library shares their picks for some Halloween reading and the details on how you can support them during The Extraordinary Give next month.
abc27.com
Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Santa returning to Hershey’s Chocolate World to kick off holiday events
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch are returning to Hershey to kick off the holiday season at Hershey’s Chocolate World. Holiday events begin at Hershey starting Nov. 5 with cookie and ornament decorating with Mrs. Claus and the Hershey characters. Breakfast with Santa and...
abc27.com
Vietnam veterans honored in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospice of Central Pa. held an event in Hershey on Sunday to honor Vietnam veterans. The purpose of the event was to show appreciation for their service. Hospice of Central Pa. said it takes care of almost 300 people a day who are chronically or terminally ill.
abc27.com
Fall Harvest Toys for Tots Fundraiser held in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday season is coming early for kids in the Midstate. That is thanks in part to the annual fall Harvest Fest Toys for Tots Fundraiser, which was held on Saturday. It is put on by the Tristate Event Planning Services. Each year, thousands of...
abc27.com
Pedestrian hit on I-81N, ramps shut down
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash that occurred on I-81 northbound has shut down ramps. The crash occurred at Exit 70 I-83 South/US 322 East. According to PennDOT, northbound and southbound ramps from I-81 to I-83 are closed at this time. According to PennDOT a pedestrian...
abc27.com
One person shot in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was involved in a shooting that took place in York on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to York City police, the shooting took place on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The condition of the person is unknown at this time. No...
abc27.com
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County business
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A card skimmer was located inside a Dauphin County business. According to Middletown Borough Police, the device was located at the 7-11 at 12 E. Main Street by an employee. The device was found on Oct. 14 on a countertop ard reader and was only reported on Oct. 26.
