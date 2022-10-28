Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged
In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
The Chicago Bears will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at AT&T Stadium aka “Jerry World” in Dallas. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below.
Justin Fields is changing the narrative as much as the Bears will let him
As the Chicago Bears continue to give Justin Fields more chances to thrive in the offense, the narrative of failure is disappearing. It might not look like it from the outside, but in the halls of the Chicago Bears, there seems to be more confidence in young quarterback Justin Fields.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Kenny Pickett calls out Steelers teammates for not studying enough
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett called out some of his teammates for their lack of film study, which has led to their 2-6 record entering the bye week. Kenny Pickett may be a rookie, but he needs to earn the respect of the locker room on the fly in a busy bye week for Pittsburgh.
Najee Harris being compared to historic bust should have Steelers fans worried
Najee Harris is trending in the wrong direction, and his trajectory is on point with another draft bust that should scare Steelers fans. Coming out of Alabama, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was a combination of physicality and explosiveness built into a rugged body. Early on, despite deficiencies at the offensive line position, the Steelers have gotten good production out of Harris.
Patrick Peterson reveals shocking motivation behind Cardinals revenge game
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Patrick Peterson wants revenge on the Arizona Cardinals, and he has a good reason. Patrick Peterson’s Vikings took down the Cardinals by a 34-26 scoreline. While Minnesota’s pass defense leaves plenty to be desired, Peterson is one of the more veteran members of that group.
Ravens vs. Saints Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: New Orleans Has Most Underrated Offense in NFL
The Baltimore Ravens will get a chance to showcase their new weapon, Roquan Smith, on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens are coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and are now looking to make it three-straight wins. Meanwhile, the Saints, despite being 3-4, are still alive and well in the NFC South. They're only one game back from the division-leading Falcons heading into Week 9 action.
Bills may have broken Aaron Rodgers in the best possible way
In a 27-17 win, the Buffalo Bills may have broken through Aaron Rodgers’ critiques of his teammates to bring out genuine leadership. It is a long-running joke throughout the NFL that for all his athletic and strategic prowess, Aaron Rodgers isn’t exactly known as a people-person. “In a...
Chiefs Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade
The Chiefs have already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Giants. With the deadline just two days away, it sounds like the AFC powerhouse could make one more notable move. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a plethora of...
Odell Beckham Jr. has two word response for Bills’ first half performance vs. Packers
Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make his interest in the Buffalo Bills well known. The wide receiver, watching tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, responded to the team’s first half performance. Buffalo leads at the half 24-7. Beckham Jr. has been linked to the...
Wisconsin football: Jim Leonhard wants decision 'sooner than later' for Badgers head coaching job
Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers football team entered the open week with a much-needed win over Purdue. The interim head coach took over for long-time former program leader Paul Chryst and while the former looks like he has a good shot to keep the job permanently, should Wisconsin want an in-house candidate, there has been no decision. That is something Leonhard hopes can be ironed out very soon with athletic director Chris McIntosh.
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 8
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 8. Week 8 of the NFL season is officially underway. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are on their respective bye weeks. Therefore, impactful fantasy wide receivers such as Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman will be unavailable. If you are looking for a fantasy football wide receiver sleeper, here are 10 options.
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
Jerry Jones makes clear statement about potential big moves
The Dallas Cowboys’ 6-2 start to the season has owner Jerry Jones thinking big. The Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday to continue their strong start to the season. After the game, Jones made clear that he was ready to go all-in on improving the roster, with future draft picks potentially available.
Report: Jets Tried to Trade For This Running Back Before Acquiring James Robinson
New York was investigating a trade for this Pro Bowl running back before they acquired James Robinson, replacing an injured Breece Hall
