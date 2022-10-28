ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided

Kenny Pickett calls out Steelers teammates for not studying enough

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett called out some of his teammates for their lack of film study, which has led to their 2-6 record entering the bye week. Kenny Pickett may be a rookie, but he needs to earn the respect of the locker room on the fly in a busy bye week for Pittsburgh.
FanSided

Najee Harris being compared to historic bust should have Steelers fans worried

Najee Harris is trending in the wrong direction, and his trajectory is on point with another draft bust that should scare Steelers fans. Coming out of Alabama, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was a combination of physicality and explosiveness built into a rugged body. Early on, despite deficiencies at the offensive line position, the Steelers have gotten good production out of Harris.
FanSided

Ravens vs. Saints Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: New Orleans Has Most Underrated Offense in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens will get a chance to showcase their new weapon, Roquan Smith, on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens are coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and are now looking to make it three-straight wins. Meanwhile, the Saints, despite being 3-4, are still alive and well in the NFC South. They're only one game back from the division-leading Falcons heading into Week 9 action.
FanSided

Bills may have broken Aaron Rodgers in the best possible way

In a 27-17 win, the Buffalo Bills may have broken through Aaron Rodgers’ critiques of his teammates to bring out genuine leadership. It is a long-running joke throughout the NFL that for all his athletic and strategic prowess, Aaron Rodgers isn’t exactly known as a people-person. “In a...
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade

The Chiefs have already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Giants. With the deadline just two days away, it sounds like the AFC powerhouse could make one more notable move. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a plethora of...
247Sports

Wisconsin football: Jim Leonhard wants decision 'sooner than later' for Badgers head coaching job

Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers football team entered the open week with a much-needed win over Purdue. The interim head coach took over for long-time former program leader Paul Chryst and while the former looks like he has a good shot to keep the job permanently, should Wisconsin want an in-house candidate, there has been no decision. That is something Leonhard hopes can be ironed out very soon with athletic director Chris McIntosh.
FanSided

10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 8

Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 8. Week 8 of the NFL season is officially underway. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are on their respective bye weeks. Therefore, impactful fantasy wide receivers such as Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman will be unavailable. If you are looking for a fantasy football wide receiver sleeper, here are 10 options.
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones makes clear statement about potential big moves

The Dallas Cowboys’ 6-2 start to the season has owner Jerry Jones thinking big. The Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday to continue their strong start to the season. After the game, Jones made clear that he was ready to go all-in on improving the roster, with future draft picks potentially available.
