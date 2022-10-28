Read full article on original website
CNBC
U.S. Defense secretary speaks with Russian counterpart as war in Ukraine enters ninth month
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart Friday morning, the second known call since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February. Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Austin spoke with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu by phone....
Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’
RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
Ukraine Places $100k Bounty on Igor Girkin, Accused of Flight MH17 Attack
Ukrainian intelligence has called Igor Girkin, the Russian nationalist accused of shooting down commercial flight MH17, a terrorist and publicly set a bounty on him. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Facebook page set the bounty for Girkin at $100,000. Girkin boasted he had...
Putin increasingly fears attacks from anti-war saboteurs in Russia, MoD says
Vladimir Putin will be “increasingly concerned” about the potential threat from anti-war saboteurs within Russia, according to UK intelligence. He mainly sends troops to Ukraine - where a bitter conflict has been raging since Russia invaded eight months ago - using an expansive rail network, the British government said.“The system is extremely challenging to secure against physical threats,” its latest update on the Ukraine war said.“The Russian leadership will be increasingly concerned that even a small group of citizens has been sufficiently opposed to the conflict to resort to physical sabotage.”The rail network that Russia largely relies on to...
Ukraine Wipes Out 150 Russian Troops in Precision Strikes—Kyiv
Ukraine's forces have said their targeted strikes have caused significant losses of Russian troops and equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday that the previous day it had hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the city of Tokmak, in the Zaporizhzhya region, one of the four that Vladimir Putin has claimed he had annexed.
Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces
The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
First Two NASAMS Air Defense Systems Are In Ukraine: Raytheon CEO
The U.S has promised eight NASAMS batteries and an unspecified amount of ammunition to help Ukraine deal with Russian missiles and drones. The first two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems, or NASAMS, have been installed in Ukraine, but the Pentagon says they have not been transferred to Ukrainian service while troops continue training to operate the air defense batteries.
BBC
'Massive' drone attack on Black Sea Fleet - Russia
Ukraine has carried out a "massive" drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, damaging one warship, Russia says. Nine drones were used, a top official said. Ukraine has not commented. Without providing evidence, Russia accused British troops of being involved in Saturday's attack...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Russia's army would be 'annihilated' by the West if Putin uses a nuke in Ukraine, senior EU official predicts
The EU's tio diplomat said Russia's army would be "annihilated" if Putin used a nuke in Ukraine. Josep Borrell said the West's response would be devastating but not nuclear. Putin has suggested multiple times that he is willing to use Russia's massive nuclear arsenal. President Vladimir Putin's army would be...
Putin's nuclear threats are pushing people like Trump and Elon Musk to press for a Ukraine peace deal. A nuclear expert warns that's 'dangerous.'
Growing fear of nuclear war has prompted calls for an immediate settlement to end the war in Ukraine. But abandoning support for Ukraine now could spur Russia and others to make more nuclear threats. "Just giving in at this point would actually be dangerous," nuclear expert Pavel Podvig told Insider.
Putin delivers personal show of force, firing a sniper rifle at a Russian military base
Russian President Vladimir Putin puts on a new show of strength by making an appearance at a training ground for newly mobilized soldiers and firing a sniper riffle alongside other soldiers. These acts come as Russia faces major battlefield reverses in Ukraine. CNN's Brian Todd has more.
Ukraine Reports Strikes From Belarus After Lukashenko Warns of Attack
Ukraine accused Moscow of sending drones from neighboring Belarus on Monday just hours after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned his military about a "possible aggression against" Belarus from Ukraine. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalated again this week, Ukraine's Air Force Command claimed its air defenses shot down two Iranian-made...
Russia complains about Western arms flowing into Ukraine, but Putin's troops are giving Kyiv far more heavy weaponry as they retreat
Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly complained about Western countries arming Ukraine. Putin and other top Kremlin officials have said this could drag the West into direct conflict. Ukraine's advances, meanwhile, have yielded it a massive haul of abandoned Russian weaponry. Throughout Russia's war in Ukraine, which has stretched over...
U.N. says agreed with Turkey, Ukraine on plan to move 14 vessels under Black Sea grain deal
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on Sunday on an Oct. 31 movement plan for 16 vessels that are in Turkish waters, a day after Russia suspended its participation to the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed food exports from Ukrainian ports.
Putin Ally Sees Nothing 'Immoral' About Infectious Soldiers Fighting in War
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that he sees nothing "immoral" about having infectious soldiers fighting in the war against Ukraine. In a Telegram post on Thursday, Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin was asked about reports that he was recruiting soldiers infected with diseases, to which he responded by saying: "There are no restrictions in Russian legislation for patients with hepatitis C or HIV infection. If there are such restrictions in some countries, please let us know about it, and prisoners with hepatitis and HIV will not come to fight in these countries. We respect local laws."
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before...
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Ukraine warns of Russian ‘secret work’ at nuclear plant, as US set to send anti-air missiles
Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator warned Russia may be crafting its own “dirty bomb” at an occupied nuclear plant, after accusing Kyiv of planning to use such a device in a false flag attack on its own soil.Energoatom, which runs the Kremlin-held Zaporizhizhia power station, said Russian forces have performed secret work at the facility which the operator suspects to involve spent nuclear fuel.The energy firm said it “assumes ... [the Russians] are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at [the plant].”The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States rejected Russia’s “dirty bomb”...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city
Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
