An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that he sees nothing "immoral" about having infectious soldiers fighting in the war against Ukraine. In a Telegram post on Thursday, Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin was asked about reports that he was recruiting soldiers infected with diseases, to which he responded by saying: "There are no restrictions in Russian legislation for patients with hepatitis C or HIV infection. If there are such restrictions in some countries, please let us know about it, and prisoners with hepatitis and HIV will not come to fight in these countries. We respect local laws."

4 DAYS AGO