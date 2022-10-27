Related
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
A little bit of frost in the mornings apparently isn’t enough to ward off some nasty thorns. Rose: To area law enforcement officers, who’ve done a great job of connecting with children through various Halloween events in the region. We’ve witnessed you approaching children who have differing levels of receptivity to you, and you handled it like pros. These efforts will help build the trust a community needs with its law enforcement.
St. Rita’s ‘baby box’ provides safe haven for abandoned infants
LIMA — Outside the emergency department at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center is a non-descript incubator where parents can safely surrender their infants for adoption, a rare but legal option for parents in crisis who may otherwise abandon an infant in the earliest days of the child’s life.
13abc.com
This is Home- October 28, 2022
New Wauseon restaurant "The Table on Fulton" Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker.
Lima Police Department hosts trunk or treat
LIMA — Over 60 businesses partnered with the Lima Police Department to host a trunk or treat at Lima Senior on Saturday afternoon. The high school parking lot was full of community members and their children lined up to receive candy. LPD hosted its first annual trunk or treat...
Lima News
Howl’oween 5K fun for two legs or four
LIMA — Whether the runner had two legs or four, Sunday’s event at Faurot Park was a howlin’ good time. The Lima Kiwanis Club held its fourth annual Howl’oween Trick or Trot 5K run/walk at Faurot Park and Woodlawn Cemetery to support the youth activities that their club provides to area students. Runners from Lima and the surrounding areas congregated at the park just off Woodlawn Avenue. The run started in the park and extended through Woodlawn Cemetery finishing again in Faurot Park.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 20-26
Chadonis Whitman, 39, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 55 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of domestic violence*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Oct. 21.
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Lima News
Ohio State Lima releases summer term dean’s list
LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima announced its summer term 2022 dean’s list, which includes students who have achieved top grades for their work. Students from Allen County include: Thomas Bader, Jenny Hibbard, Felicia Hibbard, and Fatima Mohammed. Tymon Moore is from Auglaize County. Students may...
Lima News
Real Wheels: Dad, son’s special projects
DELPHOS – After Ron Shellenbarger’s wife Dixie passed away two years ago, the 82-year-old Delphos man said he needed something to occupy him. The answer saw him joining his son Randy as they each began restoring a vehicle. For Randy, it was a 1970 Ford Torino GT –...
Lima News
ENRICH Series to return to Van Wert in 2023
VAN WERT — A popular concert series will return to the area in spring 2023. The ENRICH Series will return to Van Wert for its 70th year of entertainment starting with a show featuring The Step Crew, a dance group, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Other acts...
Lima News
Lima City Schools’ Collins awarded for outstanding math skills
LIMA — Lima City Schools Math Curriculum Team Leader Cathy Collins has been selected for the 2022 Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Linda M. Gojak Middle School Award. Each year, the council recognizes outstanding teachers, professors, emerging leaders and friends of mathematics. Gojak is an Ohio and national leader in mathematics education.
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Dog Shelter….Meet Maverick
This very handsome fella is looking for a new home after his previous owners never came looking for him! Maverick is possibly around 4-6 years old and is not fixed yet. He could be a Pit mix type dog that weighs about 55 lbs. Maverick maybe a little shy at first but usually warms up quickly. He is very friendly, likes attention and seems to be good with most other dogs. He is currently up to date on vaccines and tested negative for heartworm. If interested in checking out Maverick, you can Facebook message or call (419) 523-8617 to setup an appointment. Adoption hours are Thursdays from Noon – 1 pm and Saturdays from 9 am – 10 am. Adoption fee is only $70 which includes dog license. Let’s help Maverick find a new forever home soon!
Lima News
101st birthday: LCDR James R. Sullivan
LIMA — LCDR James R. Sullivan is celebrating his 101st birthday. Sullivan was born Oct. 29, 1921, in Roslindale, Massachusetts to Patrick J. and Mary (Byrne) Sullivan. On April 20, 1947, he married Dorothy (Donovan) Sullivan, who died Oct. 27, 1977. Sullivan has five children, Paul (Cheryl) Sullivan, Joan...
hometownstations.com
For a second night in a row a Lima home was struck by gunfire
Lima, OH (WLIO) - For the second time in two days, the Lima Police are investigating a shots fired into a home call. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lakewood Avenue around 9:25 pm on Thursday for reports of shots being fired. They found a home was struck and they believe the suspect took off towards Spencerville Road.
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor
WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
After the storm: Lima-area pastors weigh in on faith following the pandemic
LIMA — In March 2020, government officials nationwide announced a lockdown that shook the foundations of the country. Schools were transitioned to Zoom meetings; doctor’s appointments became telehealth; and some churches were asked to worship outdoors. Gathering places across the region felt the shaking. In spite of all...
westbendnews.net
Paulding County trio honored with the Patrol’s “Saved By The Belt” Award
Paulding County – Paulding residents Faith Bauer, Lillian Bauer, and Evalynn Brooks joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after their safety restraints saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries from a crash which occurred on County Road 144 at County Road 71 in Paulding County on August 4, 2022.
thevillagereporter.com
Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
