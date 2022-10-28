ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 6

Lee Marine
3d ago

In Bexar County/San Antonio, DWI killers get at most 7 years jail time or probation.But yet, kill an animal, you get sentenced for 10 years. Hmmm !San Antonio should be the catalyst to legislate for harsher and longer STANDARD jail time.....no less than 20 years without probation.

Reply
4
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio mother convicted in 4-year-old daughter’s death

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio jury on Monday convicted a woman for killing her 4-year-old old daughter back in 2017. Jessica Briones was found guilty of murder and injury to a child. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate on Monday morning following a three-week trial.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two teens shot inside a stolen car, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Police say two teenagers were found shot in a stolen car on the northeast side on Sunday afternoon after shots were fired on a busy roadway. A San Antonio Police Department officer at the scene said a silver vehicle was following a white Kia that was trying to get away from the other car. Sergeant Ryan Edwards said the white car caused a crash with two other vehicles, but nobody in those cars suffered serious injuries. He said that after the crash, shots were fired from the suspect vehicle into the white car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Trooper shoots, kills suspected car thief

(Seguin) – A suspected car thief was shot and killed by a Texas DPS Trooper Friday night in the Love’s Truck Stop parking lot. DPS Trooper Sgt. Kenny Mata says the incident began just after 7:40 p.m. at the truck stop located in the 3100 block of I-10. Mata says a Guadalupe County Constable was said to have eyes on and was following what he believed was a stolen pick-up truck throughout the parking lot.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

ME IDs driver killed in Southwest Side crash, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Saul Tejeda Valenzuela. Valenzuela’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting

A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Inmate dies at Bexar County Jail after being found unresponsive in cell, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail who was found unresponsive inside his jail cell overnight has been pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, a 65-year-old man who was charged with violation of sex offender registration, was discovered by a deputy conducting an observation check at 2:13 a.m. on Monday.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio’s Muertosfest

Lanier High School art students built an altar dedicated to the students and teachers who lost their lives at the Robb Elementary School shooting. People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

Video Reveals TX Woman Sadly Murdered in Parking Lot

A surveillance video caught the tragic moments a young woman's life was senselessly taken. 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was leaving a San Antonio convenience store when she was approached by a group of people. As Salas began to walk across the store's parking lot several people, among those included 20-year-old, Jeremiah Villareal.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Deputies apprehend inmate attempting to escape Bexar County jail

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jail deputies said they detained an inmate that had breached the emergency exit door and ran out of a unit early Saturday morning. According to deputies, Genevieve Golden, 38, waited until the unit officer had just completed face to face observation checks. The unit officer returned to her station, and the inmate ran to the back of the unit of the Annex and breached an emergency exit door, then ran out of her unit.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy