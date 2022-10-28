Read full article on original website
Lee Marine
3d ago
In Bexar County/San Antonio, DWI killers get at most 7 years jail time or probation.But yet, kill an animal, you get sentenced for 10 years. Hmmm !San Antonio should be the catalyst to legislate for harsher and longer STANDARD jail time.....no less than 20 years without probation.
4
Related
KSAT 12
Night before shooting at McDonalds, Erik Cantu evaded same SAPD officer who shot him: records
The San Antonio Police Department officer who shot Erik Cantu Jr. multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot had encountered the teenager the night before, according to SAPD records viewed by KSAT Investigates. Cantu evaded ex-SAPD officer James Brennand on Oct. 1 in the same maroon BMW sedan he...
Police say intoxicated driver may be to blame for crash that left two people pinned inside their vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — Police say an intoxicated driver may be to blame for a crash that pinned two people inside their vehicle late Saturday night. It happened around 11 p.m. on the 2600 block of Rigsby near Commanche Park. When officers got there they found a car in a...
KSAT 12
San Antonio mother convicted in 4-year-old daughter’s death
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio jury on Monday convicted a woman for killing her 4-year-old old daughter back in 2017. Jessica Briones was found guilty of murder and injury to a child. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate on Monday morning following a three-week trial.
Two teens shot inside a stolen car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Police say two teenagers were found shot in a stolen car on the northeast side on Sunday afternoon after shots were fired on a busy roadway. A San Antonio Police Department officer at the scene said a silver vehicle was following a white Kia that was trying to get away from the other car. Sergeant Ryan Edwards said the white car caused a crash with two other vehicles, but nobody in those cars suffered serious injuries. He said that after the crash, shots were fired from the suspect vehicle into the white car.
KSAT 12
Shooter fired more than 20 times at man during road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it appears a shooter who was experiencing road rage fired more than 20 times at another driver on a South Side road. The shooting happened before 6 a.m. Monday. Police found the 47-year-old victim of the shooting suffering from a gunshot in...
Off-duty San Antonio officer shot in road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty police officer for the San Antonio Police Department was shot on Saturday night in what authorities called a road rage incident. Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 9:13 p.m. CDT, KSAT-TV reported. The 47-year-old police officer and his 16-year-old son...
seguintoday.com
Trooper shoots, kills suspected car thief
(Seguin) – A suspected car thief was shot and killed by a Texas DPS Trooper Friday night in the Love’s Truck Stop parking lot. DPS Trooper Sgt. Kenny Mata says the incident began just after 7:40 p.m. at the truck stop located in the 3100 block of I-10. Mata says a Guadalupe County Constable was said to have eyes on and was following what he believed was a stolen pick-up truck throughout the parking lot.
KSAT 12
Off-duty officer, son shot at in road rage incident, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty officer and his son were shot at while driving home Saturday in what police are saying was a road rage incident. At 9:13 p.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting in the main lanes of NW Loop 1604 at New Guilbeau Road. Police say...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized in critical condition, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4 a.m. Saturday near US Highway 281 and I-35, according to SAPD. Police say the driver of a Nissan Sentra...
KSAT 12
ME IDs driver killed in Southwest Side crash, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Saul Tejeda Valenzuela. Valenzuela’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries....
'I miss him' | Friends and family of young father killed in crash raise money for funeral
SAN ANTONIO — Friends and family of 26-year-old Joe Palacios gathered Saturday for a barbeque plate sale to raise money to pay for his funeral. The benefit was held directly across from the site where a car he was riding in crashed last Wednesday. San Antonio police said Palacios...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting man during argument over money, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for shooting a man during an argument over money, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Jordan Donovan Arausa, 19, got into an argument with a 42-year-old man over money he believed was owed to him. Police said the victim punched...
Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting
A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
KSAT 12
Inmate dies at Bexar County Jail after being found unresponsive in cell, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail who was found unresponsive inside his jail cell overnight has been pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, a 65-year-old man who was charged with violation of sex offender registration, was discovered by a deputy conducting an observation check at 2:13 a.m. on Monday.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio’s Muertosfest
Lanier High School art students built an altar dedicated to the students and teachers who lost their lives at the Robb Elementary School shooting. People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
KSAT 12
Argument ends in gunfire, two teens shot in East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers were shot during an argument outside of an apartment complex on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at around 9:38 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Lord Road. Officers at the scene said...
Video Reveals TX Woman Sadly Murdered in Parking Lot
A surveillance video caught the tragic moments a young woman's life was senselessly taken. 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was leaving a San Antonio convenience store when she was approached by a group of people. As Salas began to walk across the store's parking lot several people, among those included 20-year-old, Jeremiah Villareal.
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies apprehend inmate attempting to escape Bexar County jail
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jail deputies said they detained an inmate that had breached the emergency exit door and ran out of a unit early Saturday morning. According to deputies, Genevieve Golden, 38, waited until the unit officer had just completed face to face observation checks. The unit officer returned to her station, and the inmate ran to the back of the unit of the Annex and breached an emergency exit door, then ran out of her unit.
news4sanantonio.com
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check, officials confirm
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate at the Bexar County Jail died early Monday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said University Health medical staff responded after a Code Blue was issued around 2:15 a.m. when the 65-year-old was found by a unit deputy.
East-side leaders say it's time to act after two young children and mother stabbed
SAN ANTONIO — Two children and their mom are fighting to recover from an overnight knife attack in their own home. One child, a five-year-old boy, is said to be in critical condition after surgery. His four-year-old sister and their mom are hospitalized as well. Police said the suspect...
Comments / 6