SAN ANTONIO — Police say two teenagers were found shot in a stolen car on the northeast side on Sunday afternoon after shots were fired on a busy roadway. A San Antonio Police Department officer at the scene said a silver vehicle was following a white Kia that was trying to get away from the other car. Sergeant Ryan Edwards said the white car caused a crash with two other vehicles, but nobody in those cars suffered serious injuries. He said that after the crash, shots were fired from the suspect vehicle into the white car.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO