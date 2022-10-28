Read full article on original website
Huawei Showcased Cutting-Edge Optical Transport Network Solutions at UBBF 2022
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers. As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various...
Andreas Laukenmann Becomes New Chief Consumer Officer at O2 Telefónica
The Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland has appointed telecommunications expert Andreas Laukenmann as the future Chief Consumer Officer (CCO) and member of the Management Board of Telefónica Deutschland. Laukenmann will thus assume responsibility for the O2 brand and all other own brands at Germany's mobile provider with the...
Huawei Unveils 'StellarCue' User Experience Model of its Premium Broadband Solution
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF) is being held in Bangkok with the theme “Stride to Ultra-Broadband 5.5G”. The forum is witnessing the global release of StellarCue, the user experience model of Huawei's Premium Broadband solution. This model analyzes user experience in minutes, supporting carriers’ experience-oriented HBB operations in three scenarios.
XL Axiata, Huawei Partner to Jointly Develop '5G City'
During The 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum, XL Axiata and Huawei announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement (MoU) to develop "5G City", with the aim to realize a smart city through 5G networks, predict the evolution of technology, operate network intelligently, and improve user experience. The collaboration between...
Digitata Completes Integration of Totogi Charging-as-a-Service to Deliver Dynamic Pricing to Telcos
Totogi, the leading provider of public cloud-based telco software, announced it has successfully completed the integration of the Totogi Charging-as-a-Service with Digitata, a software company focused on providing Industry 4.0 solutions to the telecommunications industry. The result is an end-to-end software solution which allows Digitata to create dynamic, personalized offers...
[White paper] Private 5G Networks and Testing
As 5G continues to gain adoption, there’s a growth of private 5G enterprise use cases as well as spectrum allocation to the enterprises. This white paper discusses:. The industry verticals investing in the private 5G networks. How regional regulations are enabling the adoption of the private 5G networks. Who...
Vodafone, DOCOMO to Bring Benefits of Open RAN to Wider Operator & Vendor Community
Vodafone and NTT DOCOMO agreed to cooperate to bring the benefits of open radio access networks (Open RAN) to a wider operator and vendor community. In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today, Vodafone and DOCOMO agreed to cooperate towards harmonizing mobile operator system integration and test processes including testing criteria and experiences to create common test scripts, a series of software instructions needed to conduct a test. This uniform approach to testing will mean that vendors can avoid repetition when dealing with multiple operators, saving them time, capital outlays, and resources, also making sure the industry delivers, no matter the region, secure by design, high quality products as defined by the industry bodies - 3GPP and the ORAN Alliance. The cooperation will be performed by exchanging the respective expertise and technologies between the parties.
Singtel Provides Seamless 5G Experiences using Ericsson’s 5G E2E Network Slicing
Singtel, the official network partner of Grand Prix Season Singapore 2022 (GPSS 2022), powered seamless 5G experiences and festivities along the Marina Bay Street Circuit in early October by leveraging Ericsson’s 5G end-to-end network slicing with Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning (RRP) during the event. Singtel is the first communications...
Baicells Signs Partnership with Tessco
Baicells Technologies, a leading global 4G LTE and 5G cellular solutions provider for operators, enterprises, and industry, has signed a partnership with Tessco, a value-added supplier of wireless broadband infrastructure products. The partnership marks Tessco as a Baicells Authorized Distributing partner and enables the company to carry Baicells wireless network...
Gluware to Accelerate Automation Across API-based Networks
Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, introduced Gluware 5, which includes new Gluware Topology, API modeling, and Gluware Service Connector features along with enhanced Gluware Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities to accelerate digital transformation and network hyperautomation in enterprises. Powered by Gluware’s embedded intelligence, Gluware 5 enables users...
Unified API Startup Merge Raises $55M
Merge, the Unified API for B2B integrations, announced the close of a $55 million Series B funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors NEA and Addition. This brings the company's total funding to $75M. Over the last 12 months since the Series A fundraise, Merge has rapidly...
Graphiant Join Hands with Rohde & Schwarz to Deploy ipoque’s New VPP DPI Software
Ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company, announced that Graphiant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of next-generation edge services has selected ipoque’s new vector packet processing (VPP)-based deep packet inspection (DPI) software R&S®vPACE to deliver real-time network intelligence for its newly launched enterprise connectivity solution. Led by Chief Executive...
Keysight Combines 5G NR & GNSS Technology to Accelerate Implementation of LBS
Keysight Technologies announced that it is first to gain Global Certification Forum (GCF) validation of a 5G location based services (LBS) Assisted Galileo (A-Galileo) test case by combining 5G new radio (NR) and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology. This industry achievement will accelerate the implementation of LBS in smartphones...
Helium Deploy Invests $9.5 million into Baicells to Support Helium 5G Network Buildout
Baicells, a leading provider of turnkey LTE and 5G solutions for operators, enterprises, and communities, and Helium Deploy, a provider of Helium 5G Solution bundles, have announced a partnership to bring the Helium Network opportunity to the international community. The partnership will see Helium Deploy invest $9.5 million in Baicells Nova430H DeWi radios, to meet global demand.
EXFO Receives $15.9M from Canadian Gov to Accelerate 5G
EXFO, the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, shared the benefits to be derived from $15.9 million in funding from the federal government, including accelerating 5G technology development and job creation. The contribution will enable EXFO to establish a 5G Centre of Excellence in Montreal and create 50...
Deutsche Telekom Leads 6G NeXt Research Consortium
Deutsche Telekom is taking the lead for 6G NeXt which is part of the “6G industry projects for research into integrated systems and sub-technologies for 6th generation mobile communications” program, which is funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). The “6G NeXt” (Native Extensions...
Claro Brasil to Extend 4G/5G-Ready Services with SES’s MEO Satellite Communications
With unprecedented demand for high-powered mobile connectivity in the most isolated communities of the Amazon, SES announced it has signed a multiyear capacity renewal with Claro Brasil, through Embratel, its corporate solutions division, to enable the delivery of enhanced 4G/5G-ready services via its O3b mPOWER network, SES’s next-gen medium earth orbit (MEO) communications system, in at least eight of 23 cities the telco serves via SES’s multi-orbit satellite network across the region.
Ethio Telecom Launches its Cloud Computing Service, 'Telecloud'
As a leading digital solutions provider and its three years LEAD growth strategy, Ethio Telecom has launched its business empowering Cloud Computing Service, telecloud. Cloud Computing Service is a digital solution that allows institutions seeking an efficient off-site data back-up solution and individuals who need larger storage spaces to store, compile and access various services in secure data centers built by digital solution providers without the need to build their own data center or acquire additional infrastructure.
SUSE Delivers Purpose Built Cloud Native Solution to Manage Kubernetes & OSs at the Edge
SUSE announced new advancements that will empower customers to accelerate and scale edge infrastructures as well as transform edge operations. In conjunction with the new advancements for Rancher, SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) Micro and SUSE NeuVector, SUSE’s Edge solution brings a highly secure, integrated and scalable platform that simplifies, centralizes and automates Kubernetes and Linux OS lifecycle management across distributed edge locations.
BICS Partners with SIM-based Mobile Device Application Technology Firm, Able Device
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based mobile device application technology. The partnership will add SIMbae™, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, to BICS’ ecosystem of IoT services to make it easier for devices to switch between private and public networks on a global scale.
