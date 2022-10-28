Read full article on original website
Cognizant, Qualcomm to Launch 5G Experience Center in Atlanta
Cognizant is expanding its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a new 5G experience center in Atlanta, Ga. The collaboration combines Cognizant's deep experience in 5G, IoT, cloud and data analytics with Qualcomm Technologies' intelligent edge devices, AI and 5G connectivity solutions. Building upon the improvements that 4G made to the consumer mobile experience, 5G was conceived with enterprises in mind, enabling and accelerating broad digital transformation journeys across industries. Private 5G networks make possible next-generation services, such as autonomous driving, robotic automation, synthetic biology, virtual reality and smart manufacturing in an ultra-reliable, low-latency, secure and scalable way.
Huawei Unveils 'StellarCue' User Experience Model of its Premium Broadband Solution
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF) is being held in Bangkok with the theme “Stride to Ultra-Broadband 5.5G”. The forum is witnessing the global release of StellarCue, the user experience model of Huawei's Premium Broadband solution. This model analyzes user experience in minutes, supporting carriers’ experience-oriented HBB operations in three scenarios.
XL Axiata, Huawei Partner to Jointly Develop '5G City'
During The 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum, XL Axiata and Huawei announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement (MoU) to develop "5G City", with the aim to realize a smart city through 5G networks, predict the evolution of technology, operate network intelligently, and improve user experience. The collaboration between...
Digitata Completes Integration of Totogi Charging-as-a-Service to Deliver Dynamic Pricing to Telcos
Totogi, the leading provider of public cloud-based telco software, announced it has successfully completed the integration of the Totogi Charging-as-a-Service with Digitata, a software company focused on providing Industry 4.0 solutions to the telecommunications industry. The result is an end-to-end software solution which allows Digitata to create dynamic, personalized offers...
SASE Startup Versa Networks Secures $120M Financing in Pre-IPO Round
Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platforms, announced it has secured additional financing of $120M. The pre-IPO round was led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) also participated in the funding. This new round of funding will enable Versa to expand go-to-market strategies and accelerate on its industry-leading SASE innovations to further cement its leadership position in the SASE market, while setting Versa on its planned IPO path.
SoftBank Launches Low-bandwidth IoT Connectivity Service in Japan
SoftBank launched sales of the '1NCE IoT Flat Rate,' a low-bandwidth IoT connectivity service from global IoT provider 1NCE GmbH (1NCE), for enterprise customers in Japan. 1NCE, which specializes in providing IoT connectivity for sensors and actuators used in many different industries, currently offers its services in more than 140 countries and regions. Against the backdrop of IoT market growth, 1NCE has rapidly expanded by meeting customer needs for low-bandwidth IoT connectivity at highly affordable prices. The company has built a global customer base of more than 10,000 companies, mainly in Europe and the United States. After an investment from the SoftBank Group, SoftBank took an equity stake in 1NCE in April 2022 and signed an agreement to market 1NCE's services exclusively in 19 Asia-Pacific markets, including Japan.
SoftBank to Deploy Cisco Pluggable Optical Transceivers in its MAN to Support 4G/5G
Cisco announced that SoftBank will be deploying Cisco pluggable optical transceivers in its metro area network to support 4G/5G, enterprise, and broadband services. SoftBank Corp. is a Japan-based operator that provides telecommunications services and combines them with advanced technologies to develop and operate new businesses in Japan and around the world. Cisco and SoftBank are longstanding partners and have been collaborating to deploy state-of-the-art network architectures with the scalability, reliability, flexibility, and agility aiming to deliver advanced digital experiences that enable a digital inclusive future for all.
India's Airtel Selects Aviat's E-Band and Multi-Band Solutions for 5G Rollout
Bharti Airtel has contracted Aviat Networks for wireless multiband radio solutions. Aviat Networks is a global innovator in microwave business and a leading expert in wireless transport solutions based out of Austin, Texas. Airtel will deploy Aviat's all outdoor WTM 4800 E-Band and Multi-Band solutions to significantly expand the capacity of their microwave backhaul network.
Baicells Signs Partnership with Tessco
Baicells Technologies, a leading global 4G LTE and 5G cellular solutions provider for operators, enterprises, and industry, has signed a partnership with Tessco, a value-added supplier of wireless broadband infrastructure products. The partnership marks Tessco as a Baicells Authorized Distributing partner and enables the company to carry Baicells wireless network...
T-Mobile Partners with Sinch to Deliver NextGen 911 Real-Time Text
With a vast majority of the estimated 240 million 911 calls made in the U.S each year coming from a wireless device, fast and reliable connectivity in an emergency matters. T-Mobile has been at the forefront of industry-leading innovative public safety connectivity solutions like Location-Based routing and Next Generation 911 because every second counts and instant communication with 911 telecommunicators can save lives.
[White paper] Private 5G Networks and Testing
As 5G continues to gain adoption, there’s a growth of private 5G enterprise use cases as well as spectrum allocation to the enterprises. This white paper discusses:. The industry verticals investing in the private 5G networks. How regional regulations are enabling the adoption of the private 5G networks. Who...
CDNetworks Boosts Investment in APAC Market
In an effort to optimize its service performance in the Asia Pacific region, CDNetworks, a global leader in content delivery networks (CDN), edge computing, and cloud security, has ramped up its resource investment and expanded its Points of Presence (POPs), as part of the company's 2022 strategy to improve its service stability, speed and security for customers in major Asia Pacific markets, including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Myanmar.
BICS Partners with SIM-based Mobile Device Application Technology Firm, Able Device
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based mobile device application technology. The partnership will add SIMbae™, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, to BICS’ ecosystem of IoT services to make it easier for devices to switch between private and public networks on a global scale.
Keysight Combines 5G NR & GNSS Technology to Accelerate Implementation of LBS
Keysight Technologies announced that it is first to gain Global Certification Forum (GCF) validation of a 5G location based services (LBS) Assisted Galileo (A-Galileo) test case by combining 5G new radio (NR) and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology. This industry achievement will accelerate the implementation of LBS in smartphones...
Stonepeak Invests Additional $570m in CoreSite
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower and Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, announced that Stonepeak, on behalf of certain affiliated investment vehicles, invested an additional $570.0 million, which, together with its initial $2.5 billion investment in August 2022, on a fully converted basis and based on the currently outstanding equity, represents an approximately 36% ownership interest in American Tower’s U.S. data center business.
TIP Collaborate with Intel & Analog Devices to Enable Metaverse with O-RAN mMIMO Solutions
Cellular networks require more capacity and intelligence to support the metaverse and enhanced reality applications for both consumers and businesses. Massive MIMO (mMIMO) can deliver more capacity and thanks to beamforming capabilities, concentrate bandwidth to devices, providing the capability to deliver metaverse experiences from a single 5G radio. However, there are currently no mMIMO whitebox solutions available with extensive end-to-end capabilities to satiate this demand.
LogRhythm Unveils Integration with the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline
LogRhythm, the company helping busy and lean security operation teams save the day, announced its technology integration with Gigamon, the leading deep observability company. LogRhythm and Gigamon are working together to help organizations around the globe increase visibility and protect against modern cyberattacks. By understanding the power and necessity of visibility, Gigamon and LogRhythm have integrated their solutions — the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline and LogRhythm SIEM Platform. The combined solution empowers security teams to identify behavioral anomalies, internal and external threats, and to prioritize their responses based on accurate enterprise security intelligence.
EE Deploys Ericsson’s Ultra-lightweight Radio Technology to Deliver Improved 5G Energy Efficiency
EE, part of the BT Group, is deploying Ericsson’s latest ultra-lightweight radio technology to deliver improved 5G energy efficiency and network performance across the UK’s leading mobile network. Massive MIMO (Maximum Input Maximum Output) technology delivers 5G over more antennas from a single site, improving capacity and coverage....
Ethio Telecom Launches its Cloud Computing Service, 'Telecloud'
As a leading digital solutions provider and its three years LEAD growth strategy, Ethio Telecom has launched its business empowering Cloud Computing Service, telecloud. Cloud Computing Service is a digital solution that allows institutions seeking an efficient off-site data back-up solution and individuals who need larger storage spaces to store, compile and access various services in secure data centers built by digital solution providers without the need to build their own data center or acquire additional infrastructure.
Singtel Provides Seamless 5G Experiences using Ericsson’s 5G E2E Network Slicing
Singtel, the official network partner of Grand Prix Season Singapore 2022 (GPSS 2022), powered seamless 5G experiences and festivities along the Marina Bay Street Circuit in early October by leveraging Ericsson’s 5G end-to-end network slicing with Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning (RRP) during the event. Singtel is the first communications...
