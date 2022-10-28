During Monday’s WWE Raw in a sit-down interview with Byron Saxton, Johnny Gargano finally “blew the whistle” on The Miz. Over the past several weeks on Raw, Gargano has been pressuring The Miz to tell the truth about his connection with Dexter Lumis, who has been stalking The Miz. After The Miz had refused, Gargano then did the “tell-all interview” with Saxton to reveal what has really been going on between The Miz and Lumis.

1 DAY AGO