Titles Change Hands On Monday’s WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bliss and Asuka defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. SKY and Kai only held the title for 56 days. They defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah back on the September 12 episode of WWE Raw.
WWE Halloween Raw Episode Preview: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more!
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tonight’s episode which is being billed as a Halloween episode, as of this writing, will feature the following:
WWE reportedly releases five NXT talent
According to PWInsider, WWE released five NXT talent on Tuesday. Bodhi Hayward, who was part of the Andre Chase University segments. Sloane Jacobs – The 19-year-old worked the NXT live events over this past weekend. Erica Yan – She last wrestled this past September. Damaris Griffin – The...
Video: Rhea Ripley unties a fan’s shoe at recent house show event
Twitter user ChanMan posted a video he took showing WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley untying a fan’s shoe at a recent house show. Ripley was on the floor by the guardrail selling her injuries, and then quickly reached through the railing to untie the fan’s shoe before rolling towards the ring.
WWE Superstar reveals she was treated for an Ectopic pregnancy
WWE Superstar Carmella took to Instagram to reveal she was recently treated for an Ectopic pregnancy. According to the Mayo Clinic, an Ectopic pregnancy is when the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus. The fertilized egg can’t survive outside the uterus. If left to grow, it may damage nearby organs and cause life-threatening loss of blood.
WWE News Bits: SmackDown On FOX Note; Kevin Patrick
Major League Baseball opted to postpone Monday night’s World Series Game 3 due to rain in Philadelphia. The updated schedule for the World Series has Philadelphia and Houston not playing Friday night, which means SmackDown will air on FOX, as opposed to FS1 for a second week in a row.
WWE Raw Viewership And Key Demo For Halloween Episode
This week’s WWE Raw, which was billed as a Halloween Episode, drew a total average of 1.501 million viewers on the USA Network, according to showbuzzdaily.com. This number is down from the 1.641 million viewers the show had last week. In the key 18-49 demographic, Monday’s WWE Raw drew...
Top WWE Superstar appearing on “Young Rock” season three premiere this Friday
According to PWInsider, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, under her real name of Rebecca Quinn, will be playing pop music star Cyndi Lauper in the third season premiere episode of “Young Rock.”. The report notes the plot for this first episode of the new season – set in 1985, deals...
WWE House Show Results (11/1/22) – Dortmund, Germany
WWE held a house show on November 1 from Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. The results of the house show are below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam and Fightful. – Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) – Shotzi def....
Ratings Round-Up: WWE SmackDown on FS1; AEW Rampage
Viewership for last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FS1, drew an average of 835,000 viewers. This number is down from the previous week that saw 2.231 million viewers, on FOX. Last Friday’s SmackDown aired on FS1 due to FOX’s coverage of the World Series. In the key...
NXT Quick Results/Highlights – 11/1/22 (Superstar apparently injured, New Scrypts vignette)
During a match against Grayson Waller, Raw Superstar R-Truth went for a flip on the outside. However, he landed badly and then could be seen clutching his left knee. The USA Network then cut to a commercial commercial break. After the break, Truth was walked to the back by medical staff, as the referee ended the match, awarding Waller the victory.
Cody Rhodes provides an update on physical therapy, says he has the “best reason not to tap out”
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to provide an update on his physical therapy, following surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle he suffered this past June. Rhodes noted in his tweet, along with a short clip, that his physical therapy is “awful”…but has the “best reason not to tap out.” There is not current timeline of when he will be back in action.
Johnny Gargano “blows the whistle” on The Miz in a sit-down “tell all interview” on WWE Raw
During Monday’s WWE Raw in a sit-down interview with Byron Saxton, Johnny Gargano finally “blew the whistle” on The Miz. Over the past several weeks on Raw, Gargano has been pressuring The Miz to tell the truth about his connection with Dexter Lumis, who has been stalking The Miz. After The Miz had refused, Gargano then did the “tell-all interview” with Saxton to reveal what has really been going on between The Miz and Lumis.
AEW Dynamite Preview: Four Title Matches and more!
*Live coverage of AEW Dynamite will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS, and emanate from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show. -ROH Championship Match: Chris Jericho defends...
