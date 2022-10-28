Read full article on original website
Related
Huawei Showcased Cutting-Edge Optical Transport Network Solutions at UBBF 2022
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers. As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various...
EE Deploys Ericsson’s Ultra-lightweight Radio Technology to Deliver Improved 5G Energy Efficiency
EE, part of the BT Group, is deploying Ericsson’s latest ultra-lightweight radio technology to deliver improved 5G energy efficiency and network performance across the UK’s leading mobile network. Massive MIMO (Maximum Input Maximum Output) technology delivers 5G over more antennas from a single site, improving capacity and coverage....
Baicells Signs Partnership with Tessco
Baicells Technologies, a leading global 4G LTE and 5G cellular solutions provider for operators, enterprises, and industry, has signed a partnership with Tessco, a value-added supplier of wireless broadband infrastructure products. The partnership marks Tessco as a Baicells Authorized Distributing partner and enables the company to carry Baicells wireless network...
SUSE Delivers Purpose Built Cloud Native Solution to Manage Kubernetes & OSs at the Edge
SUSE announced new advancements that will empower customers to accelerate and scale edge infrastructures as well as transform edge operations. In conjunction with the new advancements for Rancher, SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) Micro and SUSE NeuVector, SUSE’s Edge solution brings a highly secure, integrated and scalable platform that simplifies, centralizes and automates Kubernetes and Linux OS lifecycle management across distributed edge locations.
SoftBank to Deploy Cisco Pluggable Optical Transceivers in its MAN to Support 4G/5G
Cisco announced that SoftBank will be deploying Cisco pluggable optical transceivers in its metro area network to support 4G/5G, enterprise, and broadband services. SoftBank Corp. is a Japan-based operator that provides telecommunications services and combines them with advanced technologies to develop and operate new businesses in Japan and around the world. Cisco and SoftBank are longstanding partners and have been collaborating to deploy state-of-the-art network architectures with the scalability, reliability, flexibility, and agility aiming to deliver advanced digital experiences that enable a digital inclusive future for all.
Graphiant Join Hands with Rohde & Schwarz to Deploy ipoque’s New VPP DPI Software
Ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company, announced that Graphiant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of next-generation edge services has selected ipoque’s new vector packet processing (VPP)-based deep packet inspection (DPI) software R&S®vPACE to deliver real-time network intelligence for its newly launched enterprise connectivity solution. Led by Chief Executive...
Singtel Provides Seamless 5G Experiences using Ericsson’s 5G E2E Network Slicing
Singtel, the official network partner of Grand Prix Season Singapore 2022 (GPSS 2022), powered seamless 5G experiences and festivities along the Marina Bay Street Circuit in early October by leveraging Ericsson’s 5G end-to-end network slicing with Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning (RRP) during the event. Singtel is the first communications...
[White paper] Private 5G Networks and Testing
As 5G continues to gain adoption, there’s a growth of private 5G enterprise use cases as well as spectrum allocation to the enterprises. This white paper discusses:. The industry verticals investing in the private 5G networks. How regional regulations are enabling the adoption of the private 5G networks. Who...
Unified API Startup Merge Raises $55M
Merge, the Unified API for B2B integrations, announced the close of a $55 million Series B funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors NEA and Addition. This brings the company's total funding to $75M. Over the last 12 months since the Series A fundraise, Merge has rapidly...
Keysight Combines 5G NR & GNSS Technology to Accelerate Implementation of LBS
Keysight Technologies announced that it is first to gain Global Certification Forum (GCF) validation of a 5G location based services (LBS) Assisted Galileo (A-Galileo) test case by combining 5G new radio (NR) and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology. This industry achievement will accelerate the implementation of LBS in smartphones...
XL Axiata, Huawei Partner to Jointly Develop '5G City'
During The 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum, XL Axiata and Huawei announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement (MoU) to develop "5G City", with the aim to realize a smart city through 5G networks, predict the evolution of technology, operate network intelligently, and improve user experience. The collaboration between...
TIP Collaborate with Intel & Analog Devices to Enable Metaverse with O-RAN mMIMO Solutions
Cellular networks require more capacity and intelligence to support the metaverse and enhanced reality applications for both consumers and businesses. Massive MIMO (mMIMO) can deliver more capacity and thanks to beamforming capabilities, concentrate bandwidth to devices, providing the capability to deliver metaverse experiences from a single 5G radio. However, there are currently no mMIMO whitebox solutions available with extensive end-to-end capabilities to satiate this demand.
European AI Startup Axelera AI Secures $27M Funding
European AI startup Axelera AI announced the close of its $27 million Series A investment round. The funding will support Axelera AI’s launch and mass production of its first-generation AI acceleration platform, powered by its disruptive in-memory computing and dataflow. Axelera AI will also further expand its team. Since its inception and initial funding last year, Axelera AI successfully taped-out its first testbench chip, developed entirely in-house, proving the performance and efficiency of in-memory compute for AI computations.
EXFO Receives $15.9M from Canadian Gov to Accelerate 5G
EXFO, the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, shared the benefits to be derived from $15.9 million in funding from the federal government, including accelerating 5G technology development and job creation. The contribution will enable EXFO to establish a 5G Centre of Excellence in Montreal and create 50...
Kinetic by Windstream Use Nokia's Application Containers in Broadband Devices
Nokia has announced Kinetic by Windstream is the first communications service provider (CSP) to use its application in containers solution. The Arkansas-based operator, which provides high speed broadband services across 18 states,is deploying the new container framework on its Nokia Beacon 6 broadband devices, available to 300,000 customers. Application containers enable the simple introduction ofnewservices remotely from the network.
Asterion, Marguerite to Consolidate Retelit’s & Irideos’s Positions in the Italian Telecom Sector
Marguerite, the pan-European infrastructure investor, and Asterion Industrial Partners, an independent investment management firm focused on European infrastructure in the mid-market, have announced their agreement on the acquisition of Marguerite’s 19.6% stake in Irideos and the concurrent re-investment of the proceeds in Marbles, the holding company that will own 100% of Retelit and 98% of Irideos.
Claro Brasil to Extend 4G/5G-Ready Services with SES’s MEO Satellite Communications
With unprecedented demand for high-powered mobile connectivity in the most isolated communities of the Amazon, SES announced it has signed a multiyear capacity renewal with Claro Brasil, through Embratel, its corporate solutions division, to enable the delivery of enhanced 4G/5G-ready services via its O3b mPOWER network, SES’s next-gen medium earth orbit (MEO) communications system, in at least eight of 23 cities the telco serves via SES’s multi-orbit satellite network across the region.
Andreas Laukenmann Becomes New Chief Consumer Officer at O2 Telefónica
The Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland has appointed telecommunications expert Andreas Laukenmann as the future Chief Consumer Officer (CCO) and member of the Management Board of Telefónica Deutschland. Laukenmann will thus assume responsibility for the O2 brand and all other own brands at Germany's mobile provider with the...
Lockheed Martin, Verizon Demo Real-Time Drone ISR Over 5G Networks
In recent demonstrations, Lockheed Martin and Verizon flew 5G-enabled drones to capture and securely transfer high-speed, real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data from aircraft in flight to geolocate military targets. The companies demonstrated two key advances in technology that can provide critical applications for the Department of Defense (DOD):
Stonepeak Invests Additional $570m in CoreSite
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower and Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, announced that Stonepeak, on behalf of certain affiliated investment vehicles, invested an additional $570.0 million, which, together with its initial $2.5 billion investment in August 2022, on a fully converted basis and based on the currently outstanding equity, represents an approximately 36% ownership interest in American Tower’s U.S. data center business.
