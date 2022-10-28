Cisco announced that SoftBank will be deploying Cisco pluggable optical transceivers in its metro area network to support 4G/5G, enterprise, and broadband services. SoftBank Corp. is a Japan-based operator that provides telecommunications services and combines them with advanced technologies to develop and operate new businesses in Japan and around the world. Cisco and SoftBank are longstanding partners and have been collaborating to deploy state-of-the-art network architectures with the scalability, reliability, flexibility, and agility aiming to deliver advanced digital experiences that enable a digital inclusive future for all.

