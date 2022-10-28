Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
WWE reportedly releases five NXT talent
According to PWInsider, WWE released five NXT talent on Tuesday. Bodhi Hayward, who was part of the Andre Chase University segments. Sloane Jacobs – The 19-year-old worked the NXT live events over this past weekend. Erica Yan – She last wrestled this past September. Damaris Griffin – The...
wrestleview.com
WWE News Bits: SmackDown On FOX Note; Kevin Patrick
Major League Baseball opted to postpone Monday night’s World Series Game 3 due to rain in Philadelphia. The updated schedule for the World Series has Philadelphia and Houston not playing Friday night, which means SmackDown will air on FOX, as opposed to FS1 for a second week in a row.
wrestleview.com
Cody Rhodes provides an update on physical therapy, says he has the “best reason not to tap out”
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to provide an update on his physical therapy, following surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle he suffered this past June. Rhodes noted in his tweet, along with a short clip, that his physical therapy is “awful”…but has the “best reason not to tap out.” There is not current timeline of when he will be back in action.
AEW Dynamite results: 4 championships plus Daddy Ass’ birthday bash
The gold rush you learned about in history class took place in California, but there’s a different kind of gold rush in store for us this week on AEW Dynamite in Baltimore. Four, count ’em, four championships are on the line at the Chesapeake Employer’s Insurance Arena, which is a mouthful by any standard. The most intriguing and potentially chaotic of the title bouts will see Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against two challengers whose styles couldn’t be more different, Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. Can the King of Sloth Style prevail against the top luchador in the...
wrestleview.com
WWE New Bits: Sasha Banks Backstage; Gabe Sapolsky Visits DEFY; More on Muta vs. Nakamura
According to Superluchas, Sasha Banks was backstage at the WWE House Show in Mexico City over the weekend, spending time with with Bayley. Gabe Sapolsky was reportedly scouting talent at the DEFY Wrestling event held on October 29 at Washington Hall in Seattle, WA. Yahoo Japan is running a story...
wrestleview.com
Video: Rhea Ripley unties a fan’s shoe at recent house show event
Twitter user ChanMan posted a video he took showing WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley untying a fan’s shoe at a recent house show. Ripley was on the floor by the guardrail selling her injuries, and then quickly reached through the railing to untie the fan’s shoe before rolling towards the ring.
wrestleview.com
Titles Change Hands On Monday’s WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bliss and Asuka defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. SKY and Kai only held the title for 56 days. They defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah back on the September 12 episode of WWE Raw.
wrestleview.com
WWE House Show Results (11/1/22) – Dortmund, Germany
WWE held a house show on November 1 from Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. The results of the house show are below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam and Fightful. – Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) – Shotzi def....
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Viewership And Key Demo For Halloween Episode
This week’s WWE Raw, which was billed as a Halloween Episode, drew a total average of 1.501 million viewers on the USA Network, according to showbuzzdaily.com. This number is down from the 1.641 million viewers the show had last week. In the key 18-49 demographic, Monday’s WWE Raw drew...
wrestleview.com
Ratings Round-Up: WWE SmackDown on FS1; AEW Rampage
Viewership for last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FS1, drew an average of 835,000 viewers. This number is down from the previous week that saw 2.231 million viewers, on FOX. Last Friday’s SmackDown aired on FS1 due to FOX’s coverage of the World Series. In the key...
Comments / 0