Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon Ducks favored by 4 touchdowns against Colorado
The Oregon Ducks are huge favorites at last place Colorado. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are 30.5-point favorites against the Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Folsom Field, according to VegasInsider.com. That would be the biggest point spread for any game this season for...
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win at Cal
The Oregon Ducks defeated Cal 42-24 Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) prepare to play at Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN):
Game time for Oregon Ducks, Washington to be determined after this weekend
The kickoff time for Oregon’s game with Washington will be determined after this weekend’s games. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (6-2, 3-2) on Nov. 12 in one of four Pac-12 games on a six-day hold. Arizona at UCLA, Cal at Oregon State and Stanford at Utah are also games under consideration by the conference’s broadcast partners.
Oregon State football: Chance Nolan back to practice, left guard Marco Brewer finished for season
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in a limited fashion, but the likelihood is Ben Gulbranson will start Friday at Washington. Nolan, out since Oct. 1 after suffering a neck injury against Utah that also placed him in concussion protocol, was “limited, didn’t do the whole thing” during Monday’s workout, said OSU coach Jonathan Smith.
No. 24 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers, fresh off a bye week and their first national ranking in nine years, return to action Friday night against Washington at 7:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium. The No. 24 Beavers carry a three-game winning streak into the game and are looking to keep slim hopes alive of a Pac-12 championship game berth.
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, DJ Johnson earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and DJ Johnson were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play in helping lead the No. 8 Ducks to a 42-24 win at Cal. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week, Aumavae-Laulu was named offensive lineman of the week and Johnson was named defensive lineman of the week.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win at Cal, trip to Colorado
No. 8 Oregon takes on Colorado on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) in Boulder. Oregon coach Dan Lanning hed his weekly news conference tonight to recap the win over Cal and preview the matchup with the Buffaloes. Below are live updates from Lanning’s press conference. A full transcript will follow.
What they’re saying nationally, in Berkeley after Oregon Ducks beat Cal
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated Cal, 42-24, at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) maintained its one-game lead in first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Berkeley...
Oregon Ducks hold steady in college football polls after beating Cal
The Oregon Ducks held steady in the polls after beating Cal. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) are ranked No. 8 with 1,135 points in the AP poll and No. 8 with 1,118 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 42-24 win over the Golden Bears on Saturday. It’s the...
Oregon Ducks receiver Seven McGee no longer with program, will enter transfer portal
Receiver Seven McGee is no longer with the Oregon Ducks football program and will be entering the transfer portal. McGee, who did not travel with the No. 8 Ducks to last weekend’s game at Cal, will enter the transfer portal when the transfer window opens, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Oregon Ducks in matchup of 1st versus worst with Colorado: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks visit the Colorado Buffaloes Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Here’s a sneak peek:. No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado (1-7, 1-4)
What Justin Wilcox said after Cal lost to Oregon Ducks
Cal lost to No. 8 Oregon, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Justin Wilcox recapped the Bears’ fifth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Wilcox’s postgame press conference. JUSTIN WILCOX. On how game shifted:. “You got to make them earn it more than we did....
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 9
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 9 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 24 of 33 for 285 yards and a touchdown and 19 carries for 87 yards in 41-27 loss to Arkansas. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech:...
Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota leaves Cal game with apparent injury
Chase Cota left Oregon’s 42-24 win against Cal with an apparent injury. The Ducks received was tackled awkwardly after a six-yard catch on third and 10 with about 9:00 to go in the first quarter of Saturday afternoon’s game at California Memorial Stadium. The senior went to the...
Oregon State No. 24 in this week’s AP poll, Beavers 1st national ranking since 2013
The Oregon State Beavers have cracked the top 25 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2013. The Beavers are ranked No. 24 in this week’s poll, the traditional writer’s poll. Oregon State just missed cracking the top 25 of the coaches poll, finishing with the highest number of votes among those outside the top 25.
Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday
Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeff Bassa penalized for targeting against Cal, to miss first half of Colorado game
Oregon linebacker Jeff Bassa was penalized for targeting during the second half of Saturday’s game against Cal and will sit out the first half of next week’s game at Colorado. Bassa was called for targeting after the replay official initiated a review of a tackle by the sophomore...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Cal
No. 8 Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ seventh win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Always great to go on the road and get a win. It’s never easy to do...
Fall is the time to control slugs as they lay eggs to hatch in spring
CORVALLIS – Just as we begin to think about wrapping things up in the garden for the season, slugs slither out of their homes underground to lay their eggs for next year. That means it’s time again to slug it out with one of the gardener’s most familiar, frustrating and certainly slimiest pests.
As Marion County judge faces tough election, prosecutor wields Nov. 8 contest at sentencing
A Marion County prosecutor injected politics into a pending sentencing hearing by asking the judge, who faces a hotly contested election next month, to rule “as quickly as possible” so voters could consider the judge’s decision when marking their Nov. 8 ballots. The prosecutor’s comments came in...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0