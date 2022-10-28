ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks favored by 4 touchdowns against Colorado

The Oregon Ducks are huge favorites at last place Colorado. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are 30.5-point favorites against the Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Folsom Field, according to VegasInsider.com. That would be the biggest point spread for any game this season for...
Game time for Oregon Ducks, Washington to be determined after this weekend

The kickoff time for Oregon’s game with Washington will be determined after this weekend’s games. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (6-2, 3-2) on Nov. 12 in one of four Pac-12 games on a six-day hold. Arizona at UCLA, Cal at Oregon State and Stanford at Utah are also games under consideration by the conference’s broadcast partners.
Oregon State football: Chance Nolan back to practice, left guard Marco Brewer finished for season

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in a limited fashion, but the likelihood is Ben Gulbranson will start Friday at Washington. Nolan, out since Oct. 1 after suffering a neck injury against Utah that also placed him in concussion protocol, was “limited, didn’t do the whole thing” during Monday’s workout, said OSU coach Jonathan Smith.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 9

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 9 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 24 of 33 for 285 yards and a touchdown and 19 carries for 87 yards in 41-27 loss to Arkansas. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech:...
Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday

Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Cal

No. 8 Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ seventh win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Always great to go on the road and get a win. It’s never easy to do...
