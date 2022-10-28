Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Mother accused of torturing teenage twins extradited back to Harris County
CYPRESS, Texas - The mother accused of torturing her 15-year-old twins and locking them in a laundry room has been extradited back to Harris County. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, is back in Harris County and behind bars, after being extradited from Baton Rouge, Louisiana over the weekend. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of...
fox26houston.com
Aggravated kidnapping investigation leads to chase in Harris, Montgomery counties
Authorities say an investigation into a report of an aggravated kidnapping led to a pursuit that ended in Montgomery County. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they initially responded to a call about an aggravated kidnapping earlier in the day on Sunday. The investigation then led them to another location.
fox26houston.com
Harris County deadly shooting: Woman’s son allegedly fires at her ex-boyfriend during altercation
Authorities say a man has died after his ex-girlfriend’s son allegedly shot him Monday morning. An investigation is underway near the 12600 block of Mountain Daisy Road. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office initially responded to the location around 6:20 a.m. Monday for a call about a discharge of a firearm.
fox26houston.com
Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
fox26houston.com
Camp For All demonstrates inclusivity for campers, and its staff members
HOUSTON - The great outdoors is a fantastic way for people to build bridges and strengthen relationships, and a Houston nonprofit is working to ensure everyone is included. For nearly 30 years, Camp for All has been working ot go above and beyond, creating an inclusive camping experience for children and adults with special needs. However, as we come to a close for National Disability Employment Month, it is important to recognized how the nonprofit works to create inclusiveness for their employees as well.
fox26houston.com
League City man sentenced for murdering wife on Thanksgiving in 2019
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - After three years, a man from League City has been sentenced for killing his wife on Thanksgiving. Galveston County District Judge John Ellisor sentenced Dudley Joseph Bernard to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing his wife in 2019. According to reports, Bernard, who was...
fox26houston.com
The County COVID contract controversy continues - where's the money?
Harris County partially paid Elevate Strategies for an outreach campaign centered around COVID-19 vaccinations. It was later canceled and the money was supposed to be returned to the County. How much has been returned and what were the purchases on expenses not yet returned ? New county reports make for an interesting conversation with Greg Groogan and the What's Your Point? panel/
fox26houston.com
2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked one of the Worst Cities for Single Moms: survey
HOUSTON - A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers. According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.
fox26houston.com
NICU babies at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston dressed in colorful costumes
HOUSTON - A Houston hospital is helping families feel some joy this Halloween. Incubators in the NICU at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital were filled with colorful costumes as hospital staff and volunteers helped families enjoy the holiday with their babies. The newborns were dressed in handmade felt overlays or comfy costumes made by Harris Health System volunteers. The volunteers say they made about 45 costumes.
fox26houston.com
Spooky treats: Halloween recipes to try at home with your kids
HOUSTON - The kids probably won't be out too late trick-or-treating on Monday, but even so, you can stay in the spooky season spirit from inside the house. Halloween has become a highly celebrated holiday. It's the day kids can dress up as their favorite characters and go out trick-or-treating for some candy.
fox26houston.com
'Souls to the Polls' brings hundreds of Houston churchgoers out for early voting
HOUSTON - "Souls to the Polls" is about getting local churchgoers to head to go vote right after service. "We've had so many people that came in and voted today," Said Janice Weaver, who helped organize Souls to the Polls. It's a non-partisan initiative to encourage church members to take...
fox26houston.com
Houston employers give tips on how to land your dream job
There are some major things employers keep in mind before hiring you. We have some feedback from Houston bosses on what could land you your dream job or maybe keep you from it.
fox26houston.com
The Harris County budget- not what Judge Hidalgo had hoped for in the next fiscal year
Commissioners Cagle and Ramsey both boycotted Commissioners Court meetings to prevent a quorum and allow the Democratic majority to push through a new tax rate and a higher county budget. Judge Lina Hidalgo maintains the extra dollars are needed in order for the County to continue basic services.
fox26houston.com
Warm, slight winds with temps in the 70s Sunday evening
It's great when the Halloween forecast is not spooky. Look for more treats than tricks concerning the weather in Houston. Temperatures will be mild with only a very few isolated showers popping up very late across Southeast Texas. Tuesday will bring showers along the coast with some finding their way inland as well. The next front will arrive late in the week and bring more rain with cooler temperatures for the weekend.
fox26houston.com
What would/could Houstonians buy with the $1 billion Powerball jackpot?
HOUSTON - Monday night's Powerball jackpot has hit $1 billion. It's just the second time the top prize has grown this high, leaving a lot of people dreaming about what they’d do with the winnings. BACKGROUND: READ MORE: What are the 10 largest lottery jackpots ever won in the...
fox26houston.com
Munster Mash Art Extravaganza in Houston to feature famous actors, artists
HOUSTON - A reboot of the classic TV sitcom "The Munsters" came out on streaming last month and on Sunday, actors from the original show helped kick off the Munster Mash Art Halloween Extravaganza in Houston. Actor Butch Patrick, who portrayed Eddie Munster, delivered the classic 1960s Munster Koach car...
fox26houston.com
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop up at Minute Maid Park ahead of watch party
Minute Maid Park will host a watch party while the Astros are away in Philadelphia. Starting around 4:30 p.m., a Trill Burgers pop up will be serving up some food.
Comments / 0