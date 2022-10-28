Read full article on original website
Related
Nate Blount's five-touchdown performance lifts Brandon over Northwest Rankin, 36-28
BRANDON — Northwest Rankin coach Devin Cooper had almost everything he needed to pull off the upset against a championship-caliber Brandon team Friday night. Almost. The difference between the two teams in Bulldogs’ 36-28 win over the cross-county rival Cougars was one player, and he wears No. 6 ...
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football roundup: Delta State survives scare from MC; JSU rolls on ‘GameDay’; Alcorn drops third in a row
Delta State kept its perfect season alive Saturday night, but it wasn’t easy. Patrick Shegog threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the last 16 minutes of the game as Delta State used a late surge to beat Mississippi College 52-38. Delta State (9-0, 6-0 Gulf...
Southern suffers shutout loss to Jackson St. in BoomBox Classic
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Southern had a tough day against Jackson State’s top-ranked defense in the BoomBox Classic in Jackson, Miss. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Jags (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) suffered a 35-0 loss to the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 SWAC). Southern quarterback BeSean McCray was just 9-of-26 passing for...
Sallis, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sallis. The Forest High School basketball team will have a game with McAdams High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. The Forest High School basketball team will have a game with McAdams High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.
theadvocate.com
Jackson State manhandles Southern in SWAC battle: 'We have to re-evaluate and bounce back'
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State asserted itself as the class of the Southwestern Athletic Conference against Southern on Saturday, and it didn’t need any backup from ESPN’s "College GameDay," celebrity coach Deion Sanders or even the weather. The Tigers manhandled the Jaguars, especially defensively, in a 35-0...
WLBT
Game of the Week: Rockets edge past Chargers in crucial Region 2-5A contest
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Neshoba Central Rockets traveled to the capital city to take on the Callaway Chargers in a crucial Region 2 matchup to highlight Week 11 of Mississippi high school football. Just a minute into the contest, Callaway’s Demarcus Brown returned a 70-yard punt all the way...
WDAM-TV
JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
WAPT
Multiple car break-ins during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — Several vehicles were broken into during the Jackson State University football game Saturday. Jackson State was playing Southern University. Just before 5 p.m., broken windshields on several cars were seen on Peachtree Street behind Murrah High School, just blocks from Veterans Memorial Stadium. People park in...
WTOK-TV
Powerball winner in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
WTOK-TV
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone around here has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!. The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully!
WAPT
Jackson business owners hope excitement from JSU game will mean a big financial win for them
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson has been waiting for a long time for ESPN's "College GameDay," according to Visit Jackson officials. "It's only taken 200 years, but they're here. I mean, this is huge. It doesn't get any bigger than this when it comes to sports," said Yolanda Clay-Moore, with Visit Jackson.
WAPT
Sports Director Joe Cook highlights College Gameday atmosphere
Hundreds of fans were up dark and early Saturday for College Gameday. JSU fans woke up extra early to attend College Gameday in Jackson! One woman traveled from Atlanta and woke up at 4 a.m. to attend College Gameday. 2. College Gameday. Hundreds of JSU and Southern fans crowded into...
Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
Silver alert issued for missing 59-year-old Mississippi man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for Michael Amos, 59, of Vicksburg. He is described as a Black male, five foot nine inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black/grey hair, brown eyes and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a gray blue jean jacket,...
WTOK-TV
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Jackson, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay made their first trip in program history to Jackson State University on Saturday. Getting the national attention from from GameDay was a big moment for coach Primetime and all that he has done with the Tigers. Head coach Deion Sanders said, ”We...
Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium
Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
WLBT
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
Comments / 0