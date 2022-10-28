ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

WAFB

Southern suffers shutout loss to Jackson St. in BoomBox Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Southern had a tough day against Jackson State’s top-ranked defense in the BoomBox Classic in Jackson, Miss. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Jags (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) suffered a 35-0 loss to the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 SWAC). Southern quarterback BeSean McCray was just 9-of-26 passing for...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

JACKSON, MS
WAFB

SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Multiple car break-ins during JSU game

JACKSON, Miss. — Several vehicles were broken into during the Jackson State University football game Saturday. Jackson State was playing Southern University. Just before 5 p.m., broken windshields on several cars were seen on Peachtree Street behind Murrah High School, just blocks from Veterans Memorial Stadium. People park in...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Powerball winner in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

MERIDIAN, MS
WAPT

Sports Director Joe Cook highlights College Gameday atmosphere

Hundreds of fans were up dark and early Saturday for College Gameday. JSU fans woke up extra early to attend College Gameday in Jackson! One woman traveled from Atlanta and woke up at 4 a.m. to attend College Gameday. 2. College Gameday. Hundreds of JSU and Southern fans crowded into...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
JACKSON, MS

