Read full article on original website
Related
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are divided over the M4 and its gold camo
It's not even been a full 24 hours and players are already unlocking the M4's gold camo
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get XP And Level Up Quickly In Multiplayer
"Modern Warfare 2" is finally here, and gamers everywhere are already knee-deep into this new installment in the "Call of Duty" series. And critics agree that the "Modern Warfare 2" campaign is excellent and lives up to its predecessor, "Modern Warfare" 2019. However, not everyone is able to play the campaign. Many gamers that bought the physical edition of the game are having trouble booting it up for the first time, as the disc barely holds any data on it. But those that have successfully downloaded the massive day one patch and gotten into "Modern Warfare 2" have set their sights on the multiplayer.
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
NME
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
YouTube’s richest creator MrBeast is seeking a $1.5 billion valuation in what could be a massive milestone for influencer-led business
Jimmy Donaldson wants to raise $150 million for his YouTube channels and businesses combined.
How to Get the Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2
Fans can finally jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer and those wanting to rack up wins with the powerful Kastov-74U can read our guide on how to unlock it below.
Unlike PlayStation and Nintendo, Xbox still loses money when it sells a new console
Microsoft loses up to $200 on each new-gen Xbox
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants to "treat Call of Duty like Minecraft" and bring it to more platforms
Spencer specifically mentioned Call of Duty on Switch as something he'd like to see
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 stuck on installing? Here’s what to do
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially launched in certain countries across the world, but some people are getting stuck on the installation process for the game. Infinity Ward’s highly anticipated Call of Duty title allowed users to pre-install the game a day in advance but players are still having issues with installing the over 120-gigabyte game.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
Polygon
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s physical disc isn’t actually big enough to hold Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In classic Call of Duty fashion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require a ton of storage space. However, the physical disc may not even carry the game’s data, and is almost completely useless. How useless? It only comes with 72 MB worth of data printed on it.
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Not Working: How to Fix
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, but some players have run into some problems with the game's Vault Edition. It's been a long journey, but we've finally made it to the full release of Modern Warfare 2. After multiple betas and early access periods, players all over can now dive into the campaign and multiplayer. Those who purchased the game's Vault Edition, a pricey $100 option that came complete with a Battle Pass, 50 tier skips, unique Operators and more for PlayStation, have logged in only to find that some of their promised content is missing.
aiexpress.io
Phil Spencer calls investigations of Activision deal “warranted,” still confident it will happen
Xbox head Phil Spencer believes that the assorted investigations from regulators internationally over the Activision Blizzard acquisition are honest, however he is assured the deal will undergo. With a deal as large because the one Microsoft is making an attempt to undergo with, it is unsurprising that it could come...
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest Call of Duty launch ever on PlayStation
Call of Duty is back to topping the charts
dotesports.com
Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
Modern Warfare 2 dev disables attachment tuning "until further notice" to investigate crashes
"If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and re-equip it"
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0