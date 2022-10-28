ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Narcity

4 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Should've Gotten A Michelin Star

Vancouver's Michelin Guide was announced on October 27, and eight lucky Vancouver restaurants were awarded one star. Locals had a few restaurants they thought should make the cut though, that didn't get any Michelin Stars. Before the guide was announced, Narcity asked locals, in an Instagram Q&A, which Vancouver restaurants...
VANCOUVER, WA
Narcity

The 12 Best Value Vancouver Restaurants, According To The Michelin Guide

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly Michelin Guide restaurant, look no further than these Vancouver restaurants that were placed in the Bib Gourmand category. Vancouver's Michelin Guide was announced on October 27 and 12 local restaurants got recognized for their quality food that has reasonable price tags. "These are...
VANCOUVER, WA
Daily Mail

Portland mayor admits that squalor and crime have turned the city into a 'vortex of misery' - and announces new plan to BAN unsanctioned homeless encampments plaguing local streets

The mayor of Portland has announced plans to shut down any unsanctioned homeless camps in the city - as a high number of squalid shanty towns and rising crime continues to plague the area. Mayor Ted Wheeler held a video press conference Friday in which he called Portland's homeless problem...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sacramento

California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough

Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
drifttravel.com

National Geographic Champions Manchester as a ‘Best of the World’ Destination for Travelers in 2023

National Geographic has announced that Manchester will be included in their highly anticipated list as one of the world’s best destinations to visit in 2023. The influential ‘Best of the World’ list, released today, ranks Manchester as the only city in the UK to be awarded the prestigious accolade, which annually sets out 25 of the must-see places to visit around the globe.
thingstodopost.org

10 hotels in Ciudad de la Habana Province: Best hotel deals for 2023

Discover the best hotels in Ciudad de la Habana Province, Cuba including La Villa Teresa, Residencia Santa Clara, Casa Flamboyan - Boutique Guest House, Casa Randy, Casa Colonial Yadilis y Yoel, Art Boutique Havana, Hostal Balcones Muralla, Casa Colonial Abogados Leonardo y Angela, Casa David Y Lidia Diaz, Hotel Grand Aston la Habana.
Narcity

Toronto Has Way More Michelin-Starred Restaurants Than Vancouver & It's Embarrassing

On the evening of October 27, the highly anticipated Vancouver Michelin Guide was announced for the first time ever, and Toronto beat the West Coast city so bad. Vancouver was the second Canadian city to get its very own Michelin-starred restaurants, after Toronto's Michelin Guide was announced on September 13.
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Toronto 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants (Canada)

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Toronto (Ontario, Canada) this year? This post covers Christmas Toronto 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Toronto, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this...
thingstodopost.org

Ferrandina Hotels | Places to Stay in Ferrandina

Discover the best hotels in Ferrandina, Province of Matera, Basilicata including Hotel degli Ulivi & Spa, Hotel Diamante, Diamante di Matera, Orchidea, Da nonna Antonietta, Hotel degli Ulivi & Spa. 1. Hotel degli Ulivi & Spa. Strada 407 Km 68, 75013, Ferrandina Italy. Excellent. 33%. Good. 31%. Satisfactory. 20%. Poor.
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z

With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy