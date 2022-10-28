Read full article on original website
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Marvel’s Wonder Man on Disney Plus
First he was Black Manta in Aquaman and then he was Doctor Manhattan in Watchmen, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is jumping from DC Comics adaptations to Marvel Comics adaptations. According to Deadline, he’ll be starring as Wonder Man—a.k.a. Simon Williams—in Disney+’s upcoming Wonder Man series from producer/director Destin Daniel Cretton (of Shang-Chi fame). He’s the second big-name cast member to sign on to the show, with the other being Ben Kingsley, who will be reprising his Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi role as trained theatrical actor Trevor Slattery.
Before the Guardians, James Gunn made some of the weirdest superhero movies of all time
Fair to say that this past week has been the biggest one of James Gunn’s career: Eight years after making an international name for himself with Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy—and four since Disney unceremoniously fired him from the franchise, before sheepishly bringing him back once it was clear that all of the most beloved aspects of those (very successful) films were a direct product of Gunn’s tastes, obsessions, and instincts—the Distinguished Competition over at DC Films made massive headlines on Tuesday by announcing that it was putting Gunn in charge. Along with The Conjuring franchise’s Peter Safran, Gunn is being handed the keys to a battered, damaged, but not unsalvageable kingdom, with an eye on fulfilling Warner Bros. Discovery’s very clearly stated goal to find a producer as adept at making popular superhero movies—and churning out regular superhero billions—as Marvel’s Kevin Feige.
Nick Offerman joins weirdly star-studded cast of GameStop "stonks" movie
The cast of director Craig Gillespie’s GameStop movie Dumb Money continues to get better, even though it’s already much more impressive than anything you’d find in your average actual GameStop these days (give or take a “used” copy of Gotham Knights or whatever for $1 off the MSRP). We already heard about Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, and Pete Davidson, and now Deadline says they’ll be joined by Nick Offerman and Talia Ryder (plus Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera, and Myah’la Herrold, who were also previously cast, apparently).
Mike Flanagan says adapting Stephen King's Dark Tower would be his "Everest"
Netflix’s resident horror master, Mike Flanagan, has adapted two of Stephen King’s works to date—Gerald’s Game in 2017, and then King’s Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, in 2019. Even in his non-King works, though, Flanagan frequently shows his fandom for the Maine-based novelist, whether that’s simply by importing some of King’s love for the intersection between regular folks and creeping, corrupting evil into his works, or with more explicit references—like the cover of an illustrated version of The Gunslinger, the first book of King’s sprawling Dark Tower series, that popped up in Flanagan’s The Midnight Club.
Today in 'Huh?': Ryan Murphy says Evan Peters stayed in character for "months" preparing for Dahmer
When 20 different family members and loved ones refuse to speak to you for your Jeffery Dahmer biopic, do you give up and say, “Hey, maybe this isn’t project isn’t the best thing to continue throwing money at?” Not when you’re Ryan Murphy. Instead, you double down on “research” and find yourself a lead actor who can commit to your vision.
Jennifer Coolidge thinks her The Watcher character needs a "slap across the face" in season two
HBO’s The White Lotus is not the only buzzy series Jennifer Coolidge has on her plate at the moment. She also appears as a conniving real estate agent Karen in Ryan Murphy’s The Watcher on Netflix, which is currently the streamer’s top-performing English-language series. With the first season all wrapped up, Coolidge is looking forward to a potential second installment, and she’s got some self-inflicted revenge in mind.
Young Royals reins in its queerness for season 2
With the massive number of television shows these days, swiping through options on streaming services is becoming more like walking through the aisles of a bookstore. There are the big titles that everyone gravitates to, splashily on display up front, and the smaller ones hidden away like treasures in the back corner. Young Royals is one of those latter shows, a slow-burn romance that has audiences in certain circles of the internet going crazy.
Glee's original script featured a crystal meth-addicted Mr. Schue
While Glee is not necessarily a bright spot in the history of television, it turns out it could have been much darker. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy recently appeared as a guest on Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz’s podcast That’s What You REALLY Missed, divulging some new details about the origin of the candy-coated pop musical show.
Peacock orders Friday The 13th prequel series from Bryan Fuller
Here’s a Halloween treat for all you scream queens out there: Peacock has ordered a new Friday The 13th series from television auteur Bryan Fuller. Few details have been released, but Variety describes Crystal Lake as an “expanded prequel” with the original film’s writer, Victor Miller, on board as an executive producer alongside Fuller. Indie horror haven A24 will serve as the studio behind the series and will also EP with Marc Toberoff and Rob Barsamian.
What's on TV this week—The White Lotus, Blockbuster, Titans
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 30 to Thursday, November 3. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The White Lotus (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)
Hey, Meghan Markle, Howie Mandel also felt like a "bimbo" on Deal Or No Deal
One wouldn’t think it controversial to say that being a game show model presenter is an objectified position, but then, anything’s a controversy if it comes out of Meghan Markle’s mouth. People were offended by her reasonable reflection on Deal Or No Deal, but former host Howie Mandel wasn’t. In fact, he feels the exact same way.
Let the speculation begin—who’s going to die on The White Lotus this season?
For a minute there, at the beginning of season two, you might have forgotten you were watching The White Lotus. After a new opening credits scene that replaces last season’s tropical wallpaper with images from an Italian fresco, we meet Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) as she strikes up a conversation with a couple of new arrivals (played by Survivor alumni Kara Kay and Angelina Keeley, who competed alongside White Lotus creator Mike White in the “David vs. Goliath” season back in 2018).
What to watch on TV and in theaters for the week of October 31
The Vow (HBO) - Episode 3 premieres. All Quiet On The Western Front (Netflix) - Germany’s Oscars submission. God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty (Hulu) - Falwell documentary streams. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres.
Post Malone Helps Fans With a Gender Reveal During Concert in Sweet Video
Post Malone helped a couple celebrate the upcoming birth of their baby not long after the rapper's fiancée gave birth to his first child. Malone was performing in Tulsa, Oklahoma when he began to greet his fans and sign autographs. But when he came to one group, a man...
Jimmy Fallon suppresses giggles long enough to say he never purposely broke on SNL
Saturday Night Live has been home many great catchphrases. Memorable punchlines like “I’m Chevy Chase, and you’re not,” “more cowbell,” and “you like-a the juice” made the show a cultural institution and an indelible part of the American lexicon. But perhaps SNL’s most endearing catchphrase comes from famed funnyman Jimmy Fallon. Now the host of The Tonight Show, audiences can still enjoy his most famous expression: “Hahahaha.” Funnily enough, Fallon’s signature phrase was almost always improvised. In a recent chat with Interview, he claims he “never did it on purpose.”
What's your favorite movie or show to watch every Halloween?
Happy Halloween! For many, the year’s eeriest holiday isn’t complete without an annual viewing of a beloved horror or fall flick, a sentimental favorite TV episode, or even a silly SNL spoof. To celebrate October 31 this year, we’re asking The A.V. Club staff and contributors: What’s your favorite movie or video to watch every Halloween?
Nightmare Before Christmas
Henry Selick is the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas, James And The Giant Peach, Coraline, and the new Netflix film Wendell & Wild, but he’s often been overshadowed by the likes of Tim Burton, Roald Dahl, Neil Gaiman, and Jordan Peele. Not that Selick’s contributions have been minimized, but other folks often receive the lion’s share of the credit for the success of Selick’s films, which all share a feverish imagination, inventive visuals, and a mischievous sense of humor leavened with earnest emotion.
Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as The Witcher's Geralt Of Rivia
Woof, we weren’t kidding when we called Henry Cavill “Mr. Popular” earlier this week, huh?. This, in reference to a press release dropped on our heads by Netflix today, announcing that Cavill will not be returning as Geralt Of Rivia for the fourth season of its fantasy adaptation The Witcher, and will, instead, be replaced by Quibi’s own Liam Hemsworth in the part.
Jack Harlow tricks and treats on the Halloween edition of SNL
For the second time this season, Saturday Night Live hosting and musical guest duties merged, this time led by rapper Jack Harlow. Coming off a second album, a world tour, and wrapping work on his first film, a remake of 1992’s White Men Can’t Jump, Jack Harlow, I must confess, is not someone I knew much about. I was fully convinced he would lack the charisma of someone like Megan Thee Stallion, who could be both an engaging host and musical guest. Despite my ignorance and apprehension, Harlow proved to be an affable host charming his way through a slightly self-deprecating monologue. Like all the hosts this season, Harlow proved to be eager and adept at sketch comedy and met all the hosting demands. Also, like the other hosts, he was momentarily betrayed by poor sketch construction.
